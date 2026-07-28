India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of Indian athletes in action and live streaming details

Several Indian athletes will be aiming to move closer to medals while others will begin their campaigns in the competition. Here is everything you need to know about India's schedule for July 28 at the Commonwealth Games 2026

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India's Sarvesh Kushare celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's high jump final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, July 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India will have another action packed day at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Tuesday, July 28 with athletes competing across athletics, boxing, swimming, para swimming, weightlifting, lawn bowls and 3×3 wheelchair basketball.

Several Indian athletes will be aiming to move closer to medals while others will begin their campaigns in the competition.

Athletics schedule

Athletics action starts with Rajesh Ramesh, who will run in Heat 3 of the men’s 400m Round 1 at 4.46 PM. Vishal TK will then compete in Heat 6 at 5.10 PM as both look to qualify for the next round. Later in the night, Pooja will compete in the women’s high jump final at 11.35 PM. Gulveer Singh will also be in action in the men’s 10,000m final at 12.55 AM on July 29.

Also Read: Who is Sharmila Dhankar? India’s first para athlete to win GOLD in para athletics

Boxing schedule

Boxing promises to be another important event for India with five quarterfinal bouts scheduled. Preeti will take on her opponent in the women’s 54kg category at 10.30 PM.

Team India is ready for another exciting day of action at the Commonwealth Games. Catch the complete schedule of Indian athletes competing across various disciplines on 28–29 July. Stay tuned and cheer for our champions! 💙#Cheer4Bharat #CWG2026 #Glasgow2026 pic.twitter.com/qbFAMAu5jb — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 27, 2026

Priya will fight in the women’s 60kg quarterfinal at 11.00 PM, while Parveen will compete in the women’s 65kg quarterfinal at 11.30 PM. Jadumani Singh Mandengbam will represent India in the men’s 55kg quarterfinal at 12.15 AM, followed by Kapil Pokhariya in the men’s 90kg quarterfinal at 1.30 AM.

Swimming schedule

In swimming, Sajan Prakash will compete in the men’s 50m butterfly heats at 3.26 PM. If he qualifies, he will return for the semifinal at 12.50 AM. Srihari Natraj will race in the men’s 100m backstroke heats at 4.41 PM, with the semifinal scheduled for 1.33 AM if he progresses.

India’s para swimmers Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna and Imam Ali will compete in the men’s 50m freestyle S13 heats at 4.57 PM before returning for the final at 11.37 PM.

Weightlifting schedule

Weightlifting will once again be a medal opportunity for India. Nirupama Devi Seram will compete in the women’s 63kg final at 6.30 PM while Commonwealth Games medallist Harjinder Kaur will be in action in the women’s 69kg final at 11.00 PM.

Lawn bowls and 3×3 wheelchair Basketball

India will also compete in lawn bowls, with Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar playing the men’s pairs sectional match at 10.20 PM. Nayanmoni Saikia will take part in the women’s singles sectional match at 1.10 AM on July 29.

The day’s schedule will end with India’s women’s 3×3 wheelchair basketball team of Minakshi, Reena, Laxmi and Ritu playing their Play-In match at 11.30 PM. Their opponents will be confirmed after the completion of the previous day’s matches.

When and where to watch?

The entire Commonwealth Game 2026 in Glasgow is being broadcasted live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.