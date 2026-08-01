India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule of Indian athletes in action and live streaming details for August 1

India's day begins with the men's triple jump final at 2.40 PM, where Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran will be in action

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India's Tejaswin Shankar celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the Men's Decathlon at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 31, 2026. Shankar became the first Indian to win a medal in the Men's Decathlon at the Commonwealth Games, finishing with 7,976 points after clocking 4:36.19 in the 1,500m, the 10th and final event. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India will look to build on its impressive medal haul at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with another action-packed day on Saturday. After a successful outing in athletics on Friday, highlighted by Neeraj Chopra’s silver medal and Yashvir Singh’s bronze in the men’s javelin throw, the Indian contingent will be aiming to add more medals across athletics, boxing, para athletics, judo, track cycling and lawn bowls.

Athletics will once again be one of the biggest attractions. India’s day begins with the men’s triple jump final at 2.40 PM, where Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran will be in action. Soon after, Priyanka Goswami and Ravina Gayakwad will compete in the women’s 10,000m race walk final at 3 PM.

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Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra back on podium with Silver while Yashvir Singh lands Bronze in Javelin Throw

Late in the evening, Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will contest the men’s pole vault final, while Gulveer Singh will take the track in the men’s 5000m final after midnight. India will also feature in the mixed 4x400m relay final, where another podium finish will be on the team’s mind.

Para athletics also offers medal opportunities. Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal will compete in the men’s F57 shot put final, while Ramesh Shanmugam will line up in the men’s 1500m T54 final.

The boxing ring promises to be India’s biggest medal hope with several finals scheduled throughout the day. Preeti (54kg), Jaismine (57kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), Sakshi (51kg), Priya (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) will all fight for gold. Sachin (60kg) and Narender (90+kg) could also feature in their respective finals if they qualify.

India’s judokas will also begin their campaigns. Unnati Sharma will compete in the women’s 63kg round of 16, while Karanjit Singh Maan starts in the men’s 90kg category. Harsh Tokas and Inunganbi Takhellambam will aim to move deeper into their events when they compete in the quarterfinals.

In track cycling, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh and Rojit Singh will race in the men’s sprint qualifying event. Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Dinesh Kumar will then compete in the men’s 10km scratch race qualifying.

Lawn bowls will also see Indian participation, with Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar playing in the men’s pairs sectional match, while Nayanmoni Saikia will feature in the women’s singles sectional contest later in the day.

India heads into the day with plenty of confidence after Friday’s success in the javelin throw. Neeraj Chopra returned to the Commonwealth Games podium with a silver medal, while Yashvir Singh produced a personal best effort to win bronze, giving India a double podium finish in the event. With several medal events lined up, Saturday could prove to be another rewarding day for the Indian contingent.