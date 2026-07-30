India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full Schedule on Day 7 on Thursday, July 30, Neeraj Chopra begins as Tajinderpal Singh Toor eyes gold

Neeraj Chopra will look to qualify for javelin throw final while Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be aiming to win gold in Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday.

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Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action in men's shot put final in Commonwealth Games 2026. (Source: X)

Commonwealth Games 2026: It will be a big day for India as they look to continue their climb in the medal’s tally list in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Thursday. India have climbed to 8th spot with a total of 15 medals – including 3 gold and 9 silver. All eyes will be on two-time Olympics medallist Neeraj Chopra, who will be aiming to qualify for the javelin throw final with the like of Paris Olympics champion Arshad Nadeem also in the mix.

In the athletics department, shot put star Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be gunning to win his maiden Commonwealth Games medal. Toor, who has won the gold medal in the last two Asian Games, finished in 8th place in his maiden CWG appearance in 2018 and missed the 2022 edition in Birmingham due to injury.

India will also open their campaign in track cycling, while competitions in athletics, weightlifting and lawn bowls continue at the Games. Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo will be some of the cyclists to watch from India.

Tejaswin Shankar is also scheduled to begin his decathlon campaign. However, his participation could depend on his fitness after his knee flared up during the men’s high jump final on Monday night.

In weightlifting, Martina Devi Maibam will compete in the women’s 86+kg category, while Lovepreet Singh will be in action in the men’s 110+kg event, with both athletes looking to add to India’s medal tally from a discipline which has got multiple medals for India so far.

! Neeraj Chopra leads #TeamIndia into Day 7️⃣ at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026. Watch the action LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #Glasgow2026… pic.twitter.com/8PllveOTT4 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 30, 2026

Here is Day 7 schedule for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026…

2:40 PM: Athletics – Men’s decathlon 100m – *Tejaswin Shankar

2:55 PM: Athletics – Men’s javelin throw qualifying round – Group A – Neeraj, Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav

3:20 PM: Athletics – Men’s decathlon long jump – *Tejaswin Shankar

4:55 PM: Athletics – Men’s triple jump qualifying round – Group A – Selva Prabhu Thirumaran & Praveen Chithravel

5:10 PM: Athletics – Men’s decathlon shot put – *Tejaswin Shankar

6:30 PM: Weightlifting – Women’s 86+kg – Martina Devi Maibam (medal ceremony at 8:37 PM)

8:55 PM: Lawn bowls – Women’s singles – Emma Saroji (MAS) vs Nayanmoni Saikia (IND)

11:00 PM: Men’s F42–44/65–64 – discus medal ceremony

11:30 PM: Athletics – Men’s shot put final – Samardeep Singh Gill & Tajinderpal Singh Toor

11:37 PM: Athletics – Men’s 200m semi-final

11:38 PM: Athletics – Men’s decathlon high jump – *Tejaswin Shankar

1:10 AM: Athletics – Women’s discus throw final – Nidhi Rani & Seema Kaliramna

1:30 AM: Athletics – Men’s decathlon 400m – Tejaswin Shankar

1:48 AM: Athletics – Women’s 5000m final – Parul Chaudhary

2:10 AM: Athletics – Men’s shot put medal ceremony

9:44 PM: Track cycling finals – C4–C5 4000m individual pursuit finals – Lisha Das

10:50 PM: Track cycling finals – Men’s team sprint finals

11:00 PM: Weightlifting – Men’s 110+kg – Lovepreet Singh

How can I watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 LIVE on TV in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and app.