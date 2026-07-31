India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full Schedule on Day 8 on Friday, July 31, Neeraj Chopra and Lovlina Borgohain lead charge for medals

10 Indian boxers will hit the ring, including Lovlina Borgohain, in their respective semifinal bouts at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Friday.

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Indian javelin stars Yashvir Singh (from left), Rohit Yadav and Neeraj Chopra will compete in final at Commonwealth Games 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Commonwealth Games 2026: India will be hoping for a much better medals haul as two-time Olympics medallist Neeraj Chopra takes centre-stage along with 10 boxers including Lovlina Borgohain on the 8th day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Neeraj Chopra will headline the javelin throw final along with fellow Indians Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Friday night.

The Indian star will face a tough field in the javelin competition which including defending champion and Paris Olympics gold-medallist Arshad Nadeem, in-form Sri Lankan Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott and former world champion Anderson Peters.

A total of 10 Indian boxers will compete in the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow – all of them already guaranteed at least a bronze medal. The achievement marks India’s most successful boxing campaign at any edition of the Commonwealth Games in terms of medal haul.

Sakshi Chaudhary (women’s 51kg), Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women’s 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women’s 70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (men’s 55kg), Sachin Siwach (men’s 60kg), Ankush Panghal (men’s 80kg) and Narender Berwal (men’s +90kg) will all be aiming to book their places in the finals with victories in their respective semi-final bouts.

In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar will be aiming for a podium finish in the decathlon after ending Thursday’s events in second place overall. Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar T will be in action in the men’s 400m hurdles final, with both Indians looking to challenge for medals.

Judo joins India’s Commonwealth Games campaign on Friday, with Harsh Singh (men’s 60kg), Shraddha Kadubal Chopade (women’s 52kg), Rohit Basir Majgul (men’s 66kg), Asmita Dey (women’s 48kg) and Yamini Mourya (women’s 57kg) getting their campaigns underway.

Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar will be up against Ian Barnes and Oliver Thompson in men’s pairs bowls sectional play.

1️⃣0️⃣ KA DUM! 10 boxers. One ultimate goal: THE FINALS! Watch all the action today, 3:15 PM onwards, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #Glasgow2026 #GlasgowMeinTiranga #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/RVpISHZNst — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 31, 2026

Here is full India schedule on Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2026…

2:30 PM – 6:15 PM: Athletics Integrated- Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles (Witness Tejaswin Shankar at 2:35 PM), Men’s Decathlon Discuss Throw (Witness Tejaswin Shankar at 3:20 PM)

4:05 PM: Athletics Integrated – Mixed 4X400m Relay Round 1 (Team India in Heat 2)

4:30 PM: Boxing – Men’s 80kg SF, Ankush V Joshua Ofori (CAN)

5 PM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault (Watch Tejaswin Shankar)

6:15 PM – 7 PM: Track Cycling Heats Till Boxing Starts

7 PM – 9:30 PM: Boxing SF Session 2 – Women’s 57kg SF (Jasmine Lamboria V Rapelang Maselela [Lesotho] from 7:15 PM), Women’s 70kg SF (Arundhati Chowdhury V Rosie Eccles [Wales] from 7:30 PM), Men’s 55kg SF (Jadumani Singh V Philip Haoseb [NAM] from 8:15 PM)

9:30 PM – 10 PM: Judo Finals & Medal Ceremonies

11 PM – 2:45 AM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw (Witness Tejaswin Shankar from 11:30 PM)

12:45 AM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s Javelin Throw Final (Watch Neeraj, Yash Vir & Rohit).

1:05 AM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s Decathlon 1500m

1:30 AM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s 400m Hurdles Final (Watch Yashas Palaksha & Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan)

1:55 AM: Athletics Integrated – Men’s 200m Hurdles Final (If Animesh Kujur Qualifies)

2 AM: Men’s Decathlon Medal Ceremony

2:31 AM: Men’s 200m Medal Ceremony

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM: Judo Mat 1 – Men’s 60kg Elimination Rd16, Harsh Singh V Chikonda Kathewera[MAW] (3rd on Mat 1)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM: Judo Mat 1 – Women’s 52kg Elimination Rd16, Shraddha Chopade V Jane Maasquoi [SLE] (6th on Mat 1)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM: Judo Mat 1 – Men’s 66kg Elimination Rd16, Samuel Ribeiro [MOZ] V Rohit Majgul (8th on Mat 1)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM: Judo Mat 1 – Women’s 48kg QF, Asmita Dey V Eva Ewing [SCO] (12th on Mat 1)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM: Judo Mat 2 – Women’s 57kg QF, Yamini Mourya V TBD (21st on Mat 2)

6:30 PM – 8 PM: Netball

8 PM: Boxing SF Session 2 – Men’s 55kg SF (Jadumani Singh V Philip Haoseb [NAM], from 8:15 PM)

8:45 PM – 11:15 PM: Judo Finals & Medal Ceremonies

11:30 PM – 2 AM: Boxing SF Session 3 – Women’s 51kg SF, Amber Jane-Wall [CAN] V Sakshi, from 11:30 PM

12:15 AM: Boxing SF Session 3- Women’s 60kg SF, Priya Ghanghas V Lucy Kings-Wheatley [ENG]

12:45 AM: Boxing SF Session 3 – Women’s 75kg SF, Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Taafaki [TUV]

1 AM: Boxing SF Session 3 – Men’s 60kg SF, Owain Harris-Allan V Sachin Siwach

1:30 AM: Boxing SF Session 3 – Men’s 90+ kg SF, Narender vs Nigel Paul [TTO]

3 PM – 5 PM: Boxing SF Session 1 – Women’s 54kg SF, Preeti V Catherine Mwape [ZAM] (From 3:15 PM)

3:30 PM: Judo

9:30 PM: Track Cycling

How can I watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE on TV in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and app.