India at Commonwealth Games 2026: India records best-ever Boxing campaign at Glasgow

The landmark performance surpassed India's previous best of three gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games, setting a new national record

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India's Sachin Siwach celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 60 kg final boxing bout against Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Indian boxing enjoyed its finest-ever outing at the Commonwealth Games as the country created history in Glasgow by winning seven gold medals and three silver medals. Saturday turned into a memorable day for the Indian contingent, with seven boxers stepping into the ring for gold-medal bouts and all of them finishing on top of the podium.

The remarkable performance was not only proof to India’s rising dominance in boxing but also made the 2026 edition the most successful Commonwealth Games campaign in the country’s history.

The seven gold medals came through Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sakshi (51kg), Priya (60kg), Arundhati (70kg), Sachin (60kg) and Ankush (80kg), with each boxer producing a strong performance in their respective finals. While some registered comfortable unanimous-decision victories, others had to fight through closely contested bouts before securing the top prize.

India also added three silver medals through Jadumani (55kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Narender (90+kg). All three reached the finals after impressive campaigns and made valuable contributions to India’s overall medal tally.

The landmark performance surpassed India’s previous best of three gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games, setting a new national record.

More importantly, the Glasgow 2026 games will remain as the greatest-ever Commonwealth Games performance by Indian boxing. The results showed the depth of talent in both the men’s and women’s squads with boxers delivering across multiple weight categories.

The Commonwealth Games will conclude with the closing ceremony at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow on Saturday night. Along with celebrating the achievements of athletes over the past 11 days, the ceremony will officially hand over the Commonwealth Games flag to Ahmedabad, which will host the 2030 edition.

India’s cultural presentation, led by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, will also be one of the highlights of the evening as the countdown begins for the next Commonwealth Games on Indian soil.

List of Indian medallists at CWG 2026