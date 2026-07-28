India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal of Indian contingent ahead of action on July 28

Weightlifting once again led India's medal charge. The sport has now produced six of the country's 10 medals in Glasgow, highlighting India's strength on the discipline

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India's Gyaneshwari Yadav, silver medallist in the women's 53kg weightlifting event, during the medal presentation ceremony at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, July 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India enjoyed its best day yet at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Monday, adding six medals to its tally and climbing to eighth in the overall standings. The Indian contingent now has 10 medals – two gold, five silver and three bronze – after an impressive day across athletics, para athletics and weightlifting.

Weightlifting once again led India’s medal charge. The sport has now produced six of the country’s 10 medals in Glasgow, highlighting India’s strength on the discipline.

Gyaneshwari Yadav won silver in the women’s 53kg category after a spirited contest with Nigeria’s Onome Omolola Didih. Bindyarani Devi followed with a bronze in the women’s 58kg event, while Valluri Ajaya Babu added another silver in the men’s 79kg competition after narrowly missing out on gold in a thrilling final.

Also Read: Who is Sharmila Dhankar? India’s first para athlete to win GOLD in para athletics

Earlier in the Games, Mirabai Chanu claimed her third straight Commonwealth Games gold in the women’s 48kg event, while Rishikanta Singh and Muthupandi Raja had also won silver medals.

India also celebrated historic moments in athletics. Sharmila Dhankar became the country’s first-ever para athletics gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games after winning the women’s shot put F57 title. Sarvesh Kushare secured a silver in the men’s high jump, while Shilpa K. Shyla earned bronze in the same para shot put event after a successful Indian protest upgraded her to the podium.

India’s medal winners at Commonwealth Games 2026

Athlete Discipline Medal Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting (Women’s 48kg) Gold Sharmila Dhankar Para Athletics (Women’s Shot Put F57) Gold Rishikanta Singh Weightlifting (Men’s 60kg) Silver Muthupandi Raja Weightlifting (Men’s 65kg) Silver Gyaneshwari Yadav Weightlifting (Women’s 53kg) Silver Valluri Ajaya Babu Weightlifting (Men’s 79kg) Silver Sarvesh Kushare Athletics (Men’s High Jump) Silver Jhandu Kumar Para Powerlifting (Men’s Heavyweight) Bronze Bindyarani Devi Weightlifting (Women’s 58kg) Bronze Shilpa K. Shyla Para Athletics (Women’s Shot Put F57) Bronze

India will now look to continue its momentum on July 28 with another busy schedule. Weightlifters Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur will be among the leading medal hopes, while Pooja will compete in the women’s high jump final and Gulveer Singh will feature in the men’s 10,000m final.

Five Indian boxers, including Preeti, Priya and Parveen, will fight in the quarterfinals, while swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natraj, para swimmers Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna and Imam Ali, lawn bowls players, and the women’s 3×3 wheelchair basketball team will also be in action as India looks to add to its medal tally.