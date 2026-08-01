India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal tally of Indian contingent ahead of action on August 1

Medal events are spread across athletics, para athletics, boxing, judo, track cycling and lawn bowls on Saturday and India will be looking to continue its strong run and move closer to the leading nations in the standings

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India's Asmita Dey, holding the Indian tricolour, celebrates with her gold medal during the medal presentation ceremony for the women's 48kg judo event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India will head into the August 1 competitions at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with 23 medals, including five gold, 12 silver and six bronze, to sit 10th in the overall medal standings. With several boxing finals, athletics medal events and para athletics competitions lined up on Saturday, the Indian contingent has a strong chance of climbing further up the table.

Friday turned out to be one of India’s best days in Glasgow, thanks to a memorable performance in athletics.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra marked his return to the Commonwealth Games podium by winning the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw with a season-best effort of 85.83m. While Chopra could not defend the gold he had won in 2018, his performance was an encouraging sign as he continues his comeback from a back injury.

India celebrated another medal in the same event when Yashvir Singh produced the throw of his career. The 24-year-old, making his Commonwealth Games debut, registered a personal best of 85.41m with his final attempt to clinch the bronze medal. His late effort saw India finish with two athletes on the javelin podium.

The boxing team also continued its strong campaign. Several Indian boxers confirmed medals by reaching the finals, including Lovlina Borgohain, Preeti, Jaismine, Priya, Arundhati Choudhary, Ankush Panghal and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam. Their gold medal bouts are scheduled for August 1 and will play a major role in India’s medal tally.

India also enjoyed success in table tennis. Both the men’s and women’s teams defeated England in the semifinals to book places in the gold medal matches against Malaysia. While the medals are yet to be decided, India remains in contention for two more gold medals in the team events.

Medal events are spread across athletics, para athletics, boxing, judo, track cycling and lawn bowls on Saturday and India will be looking to continue its strong run and move closer to the leading nations in the standings.

Updated CWG 2026 medal tally