India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain chosen as India’s flag bearer for Glasgow CWG

IOA President PT Usha congratulated both athletes and said it was a proud moment for the country to have two accomplished sportswomen leading the Indian contingent

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File photos of Mirabai Chanu (L) and Lovlina Borgohain (R) from 2024 Paris Olympics. (Credits: IANS)

Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain have been chosen as India’s flag and baton bearers for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The Indian Olympic Association announced the decision on Saturday ahead of the opening ceremony, which will take place on July 23 at the OVO Hydro.

IOA President PT Usha congratulated both athletes and said it was a proud moment for the country to have two accomplished sportswomen leading the Indian contingent.

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“It is a matter of pride Mirabai and Lovlina will be doing the honours at the OVO Hydro. I wish both the girls and the entire contingent good luck,” Usha said.

She also highlighted the significance of two women being selected to lead Team India at the opening ceremony, saying it reflects their achievements and contribution to Indian sport.

“It is a matter of pride two women have been chosen to do the honours for Team India at the opening ceremony, which will set the tone for the Games. Both Mirabai and Lovlina have proved themselves on the international stage time and again and are preparing hard for the competition,” she added.

Mirabai has been India’s top weightlifter for several years. She won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before claiming the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham in 2022.

Although she missed out on a medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024, she remains one of India’s strongest medal contenders in Glasgow. She has also enjoyed success at the World Championships with multiple podium finishes.

Lovlina has also built an impressive career in boxing. She won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and followed it up with a gold medal at the 2023 World Championships. The Assam boxer also secured a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games and will be aiming to add another major medal to her collection at the Commonwealth Games.

With two Olympic medallists leading the contingent, India will hope for another successful campaign when the Commonwealth Games begin in Glasgow.

(With PTI inputs)