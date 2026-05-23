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India at ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur and co leave for England - Check Women in Blues squad and schedule

India at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur and co leave for England – Check Women in Blue’s squad and schedule

The reigning women's ODI champions will first play a 3-match W-T20I series against England on May 28, 30 and June 2, followed by two warm-up games against the West Indies on June 8 and the tournament hosts on June 10

India women's Smriti Mandhana departs for the ICC Women's World Cup 2026. (Photo credit: PTI)

The Indian women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur has left for England to participate in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 which starts next month. The tournament begins from June 12 onwards with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Edgbaston. This is just the 2nd edition featuring a total of 12 nations divided into 2 groups of 6 teams each.

New Zealand will enter as the reigning champions, having won the competition two years ago in UAE after beating South Africa in the finale by 32 runs. This was the White Ferns’ first-ever T20 world title after finishing as runners-up twice in the first two editions in 2009 and 2010.

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Australia enter as the most successful nation, winning the competition 6 times through a three-peat twice in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and then in 2018, 2020 and 2023. Hosts England won the inaugural edition in 2009 whereas the West Indies won it in 2016.

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India is among the top rated nations, along with South Africa, to not win the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup so far. Both the nations While the Indians have reached the finale only once in 2020, finishing as runners-up, the Proteas women have lost back-to-back finals in 2023 and 2024.

In fact last year, South Africa had made it to the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka but remained on the losing side with Harmanpreet Kaur and co winning their maiden women’s World title.

Seven months later, India has the chance to conquer its 2nd ICC title and first World T20 trophy. In order to prepare well and acclimatize for the month long competition, the Women in Blue flew to England nearly three weeks before their opening match on June 14 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The reigning women’s ODI champions will first play a 3-match W-T20I series against England on May 28, 30 and June 2, followed by two warm-up games against the West Indies on June 8 and the tournament hosts on June 10.

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The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma among others were all spotted at Mumbai airport. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, during the team selection press conference, expressed high hopes, claiming her side has the caliber to become maiden World T20 champions.

“I will definitely rate this team as favourites and the team we picked today, they have the calibre to become champions. No pressure, no overconfidence. T20 cricket is only about playing good cricket.” – Harmanpreet said.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

India’s schedule for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

India Vs Pakistan in Edgbaston on June 14

India Vs Netherlands in Leeds on June 17

India Vs South Africa in Manchester on June 21

India Vs Bangladesh in Manchester on June 25

India Vs Australia in London on June 28

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, India, Netherlands, Pakistan and South Africa

Group B: England, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies

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