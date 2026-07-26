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India at the Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule for Sunday, July 26 – Mirabai Chanu set to be in action

With medal events increasing over the next few days, Sunday's schedule could play a key role in shaping India's position on the medals table

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: July 26, 2026, 3:25 PM IST
CWG
India’s flag-bearers Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain lead the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India will have another busy day at the 2026 Commonwealth Games today with medal hopes spread across weightlifting, boxing, swimming, artistic gymnastics and lawn bowls. After making a steady start to the campaign, the Indian contingent will be aiming to add more medals as several top athletes begin their events in Glasgow.

The biggest attraction of the day will be Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, who begins her campaign in the women’s weightlifting competition. Chanu will be chasing her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal after winning titles in Gold Coast in 2018 and Birmingham in 2022.

Read more: Commonwealth Games 2026: India's full schedule for today, TV timings and more

She remains one of India’s strongest medal prospects and will be expected to make an immediate impact as weightlifting gets underway. Along with Mirabai, several other Indian lifters will also be in action across different weight categories.

Also Read: Who is Jhandu Kumar, who won Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze medal for India

Boxing will continue with preliminary-round bouts featuring Indian pugilists looking to book places in the next stage. India’s boxing team has traditionally enjoyed success at the Commonwealth Games, and another strong campaign is expected this year. Indian swimmers and artistic gymnasts will also be in action, hoping to progress further in their respective events, while the lawn bowls team will look to continue its encouraging run after impressive performances over the opening days.

With medal events increasing over the next few days, Sunday’s schedule could play a key role in shaping India’s position on the medals table. Strong performances from experienced names and young athletes alike would provide the contingent with valuable momentum heading into the second half of the Games.

India have already opened their medal account in Glasgow with encouraging performances across multiple sports. Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain secured India’s first medal even before the boxing finals by assuring herself of at least a bronze after reaching the semi-finals in her weight category.

In lawn bowls, the women’s pairs team of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki also guaranteed a medal by reaching the final.

India also celebrated its first podium finish through Jhandu Kumar, who claimed a bronze medal, adding to the country’s tally in the opening phase of the Games. With several medal contenders entering competition on Sunday, India will be hoping to build on this promising start and continue climbing the standings.

Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athlete/Team Remarks
1:00 PM – 2:15 PM Lawn Bowls Women’s Pairs India vs Namibia League Match
2:15 PM Weightlifting Men’s 60kg Rishikanta Singh Medal Ceremony: 4:07 PM
3:00 PM – 5:30 PM Swimming Heats Indian swimmers Multiple events
4:39 PM Swimming Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats India Men’s Team Heats
6:45 PM Weightlifting Women’s 48kg Mirabai Chanu Medal Ceremony: 8:37 PM
8:30 PM – 10:00 PM Netball South Africa vs Tonga League Match
10:05 PM – 11:15 PM Lawn Bowls Women’s Pairs England vs India League Match
10:45 PM Boxing Women’s 54kg Round of 16 Preeti (India) vs Deborah Mtenje (Malawi) Round of 16
11:15 PM Weightlifting Men’s 65kg Raja Muthupandi Medal Ceremony: 1:07 AM
11:30 PM – 2:45 AM Swimming Finals Indian swimmers Multiple events
11:45 PM Boxing Men’s 55kg Round of 16 Jadumani Singh (India) vs Sumama Rehman (Pakistan) Round of 16
12:45 AM Boxing Men’s 65kg Round of 16 Aditya Pratap Singh (India) vs Nuhu Batte (Uganda) Round of 16
1:56 AM Swimming Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final India Men’s Team Medal Ceremony: 2:26 AM

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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