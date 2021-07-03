The countdown has begun for the biggest sporting extravaganza in the world – Tokyo Olympics 2020. With less than a month to go for the pandemic-postponed Summer Games in Tokyo, all the participating nations are eager to send their top athletes and fetch the biggest prize on offer. With an aim to produce their best-ever medal haul, India will also be sending a strong contingent of over 100 athletes for the second Games running. A total of 115 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics so far, which begin on July 23. Also Read - IND vs SL 2021: VVS Laxman Feels Rahul Dravid Appointment as Head Coach Will 'Create Future Champions of Indian Cricket'

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, 117 Indian athletes had qualified but couldn't better the medals haul from the 2012 London Games, which remains India's highest medal tally at a single Olympic Games – six medals. Hopefully, that threshold could in all likelihood be crossed in Tokyo with quite a few Indian athletes topping the world ranking charts to provide ample hope for a medal-starved nation. The men's and women's hockey teams form the biggest fraction of the contingent, followed by shooting and athletics.

Here's a look at all the athletes who have made qualified for the Tokyo Olympics so far:

Archery

Tarundeep Rai (Men’s Recurve)

Atanu Das (Men’s Recurve)

Pravin Jadhav (Men’s Recurve)

Deepika Kumari (Women’s Recurve)

Athletics

KT Irfan (Men’s 20km race walking)

Sandeep Kumar (Men’s 20km race walking)

Rahul Rohilla (Men’s 20km race walking)

Bhawna Jat (Women’s 20km race walking)

Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 20km race walking)

Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m steeplechase)

Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s long jump)

MP Jabir (Men’s 400m hurdles)

Neeraj Chopra (Men’s javelin throw)

Shivpal Singh (Men’s javelin throw)

Annu Rani (Women’s javelin throw)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men’s shot put)

Dutee Chand (Women’s 100m and 200m)

Kamalpreet Kaur (Women’s discus throw)

Seema Punia (Women’s discus throw)

Muhammed Anas Yahiya (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Noah Nirmal Tom (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Amoj Jacob (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Arokia Rajiv (Men’s 4x400m relay)

Mixed 4x400m Relay (Team not announced yet)

Badminton

PV Sindhu (Women’s singles)

B Sai Praneeth (Men’s singles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Men’s doubles)

Boxing

Vikas Krishan (Men’s 69kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s 69kg)

Ashish Kumar (Men’s 75kg)

Pooja Rani (Women’s 75kg)

Satish Kumar (Men’s 91kg)

Mary Kom (Women’s 51kg)

Amit Panghal (Men’s 52kg)

Manish Kaushik (Men’s 63kg)

Simranjit Kaur (Women’s 60kg)

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza

Fencing

Bhavani Devi

Golf

Anirban Lahiri (Men’s event)

Udayan Mane (Men’s event)

Aditi Ashok (Women’s event)

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak

Hockey

Men’s Hockey Team: Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh Standbys: Krishan Pathak (goalkeeper), Varun Kumar (defender) and Simranjit Singh (midfielder)

Women’s Hockey Team: Goalkeeper: Savita Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi Standby: E Rajani

Judo

Sushila Devi Likmabam (Women’s 48kg)

Rowing

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh (Men’s lightweight double sculls)

Sailing

Nethra Kumanan (Laser Radial)

Vishnu Saravanan (Laser Standard)

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (49er)

Shooting

Anjum Moudgil (10m Women’s Air Rifle)

Apurvi Chandela (10m Women’s Air Rifle)

Divyansh Singh Panwar (10m Men’s Air Rifle)

Deepak Kumar (10m Men’s Air Rifle)

Tejaswini Sawant (50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position)

Sanjeev Rajput (50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position)

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar (50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position)

Manu Bhaker (10m Women’s Air Pistol)

Yashaswini Singh Deswal (10m Women’s Air Pistol)

Saurabh Chaudhary (10m Men’s Air Pistol)

Abhishek Verma (10m Men’s Air Pistol)

Rahi Sarnobat (25m Women’s Pistol)

Elavenil Valarivan (10m Women’s Air Rifle)

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa (Men’s Skeet)

Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Men’s Skeet)

Swimming

Sajan Prakash

Srihari Nataraj

Maana Patel

Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sutirtha Mukherjee

Manika Batra

Tennis

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina (Women’s Doubles)

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu

Wrestling

Seema Bisla (Women’s Freestyle 50kg)

Vinesh Phogat (Women’s Freestyle 53kg)

Anshu Malik (Women’s Freestyle 57kg)

Sonam Malik (Women’s Freestyle 62kg)

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Men’s Freestyle 57kg)

Bajrang Punia (Men’s Freestyle 65kg)

Deepak Punia (Men’s Freestyle 86kg)