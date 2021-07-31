India at Tokyo Olympics Schedule, Day 10 Live, August 1 Sunday – Events, Timings, and Live Streaming Details: Putting behind the disappointment of her women’s singles semifinal match against world number one Tai Tzu Ying, India’s biggest medal hope – PV Sindhu will look to become country’s first female athlete to win two Olympic medals as she will lock horns against He Bingjiao in the Bronze medal playoff on Sunday. Along with Sindhu, the India men’s hockey team, led by Manpreet Singh, will also look to seal the semifinal berth after 41 years when they face Great Britain in the Tokyo 2020 quarterfinals. In another extremely important match – Indian boxer Satish Kumar will participate in his Men’s super heavyweight quarterfinal against Bakhodir Jalolov – Uzbekistan. The winner of the bout will be assured of a medal.Also Read - PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch Sindhu vs Bingjiao - All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze Medal Match

Meanwhile, on day 9 of Tokyo Olympics 2020, the women’s hockey team’s perseverance was rewarded with a first Olympic quarterfinal berth in over four decades, while discus thrower Kamalpreet Singh rose from relative obscurity to be in contention for a medal but it was a bad day in office for the stars of Indian contingent on Saturday. World number one flyweight boxer Amit Panghal and star shuttler Sindhu were the big names to experience defeats even though the latter is still in the hunt for a medal when she competes in the bronze playoff on Sunday. Success stories of the day was undoubtedly the women’s hockey team and Kamalpreet. Outplayed in their first three games, Rani Rampal’s team hung in there by beating South Africa 4-3 in their final group engagement and their prayers for a favourable result in the other group match were answered when defending champions Great Britain defeated Ireland 2-0. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu Loses to Tai Tzu Ying in Women's Singles Semifinals, Set to Fight For Bronze

LIST OF EVENTS – Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 10 – August 1 Sunday Also Read - India at Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights Day 10: PV Sindhu Breaks Billion Hearts After Kamalpreet Kaur, Women's Hockey Team Shine

EQUESTRIAN

Individual Eventing – Cross Country: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 4:15 AM IST

GOLF

Men’s individual stroke play round 4 (Medal event): Anirban Lahiri (tied 28th) and Udayan S Mane (tied 55th) are in action. 4 AM IST

BOXING

Men’s super heavyweight quarterfinal: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) [winner is assured a medal] – the bout starts at 09:36 AM IST.

BADMINTON (Medal event)

Women’s singles Bronze Medal match: PV Sindhu (India) vs He Bingjiao (China) – 5 PM IST.

HOCKEY

Men’s Quarterfinal: India vs Great Britain – 5.30 PM IST.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming

The live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website and also on JIOTV.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 TV Telecast in India

You can catch the live action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. Doordarshan will also telecast Tokyo 2020 live on its network.