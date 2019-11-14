Dream11 Prediction

India B U-19 vs Nepal A Youth U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IN-B vs NP-Y Match 5 at Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad 9.00 AM IST:

Both the sides have had contrasting fortunes in the tournament thus far. While India B has won both their games ensuring a finals spot, Nepal A has lost both their games. The winner of the other game between India A and India C will join the India B team in the final while the loser faces Nepal A for pride.

TOSS – The toss between India B vs Nepal A Youth will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) on November 15

Time: 9.00 AM IST.

Venue: Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kruthik Krishna

Batters – Tilak Varma (C), Yash Dhull, Bishal Bikram KC

All-Rounders – Siddhesh Veer, Divyansh Joshi, Kushal Malla, Akash Chandra

Bowlers – Sher Malla (VC), Atharva Ankolekar, Akash Singh

IN-B vs NP-Y Probable Playing XIs

India B Under-19s: Tilak Varma, Nehal Pajni, Yash Dhull, Priyam Garg (C), Siddhesh Veer, Divyansh Joshi, Kruthik Krishna (WK), Atharva Ankolekar, Nirmal Kumar, Aquib Khan, Akash Singh.

Nepal A Under-19s: Rit Gautam (C), Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Bishal Bikram KC, Khadak Bahadur Bohra (WK), Arun Airee, Hari Bahadur Chauhan, Kushal Malla, Akash Chandra, Sher Malla, Sagar Dhakal, Pratish GC.

SQUADS:

India B Under-19s: Tilak Varma, Nehal Pajni, Yash Dhull, Priyam Garg (C), Siddhesh Veer, Divyansh Joshi, Kruthik Krishna (WK), Atharva Ankolekar, Nirmal Kumar, Aquib Khan, Akash Singh, Sagar Dahiya, Vivek Kumar, Harsh Jamwal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Nepal A Under-19s: Rit Gautam (C), Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Bishal Bikram KC, Khadak Bahadur Bohra (WK), Arun Airee, Hari Bahadur Chauhan, Kushal Malla, Akash Chandra, Sher Malla, Sagar Dhakal, Pratish GC, Abhishek Basnet, Trit Raj Das, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Gautam KC, Surya Tamang, Bibek Kumar Yadav.

