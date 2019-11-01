Dream11 Prediction

India B vs India C Dream11 Team Prediction Deodhar Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice Captain Deodhar Trophy Match 3 Cricket Tips For Today IN-B vs IN-C at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi 8:45 AM IST:

As the tournament enters the business end, all teams would be looking to seal their finals berth. India B lock horns with India C in Match 3 of the ongoing Deodhar Trophy 2019. Both sides boast of big stars like Mayank Agarwal, Baba Aparajith, Shubman Gill, Parthiv Patel and Mohammed Siraj among others.

TOSS – The toss between India B vs India C will take place at 8.15 AM (IST).

Time: 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

IN-B vs IN-C My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Dinesh Karthik

Batters – Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal (VC), Priyank Panchal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-Rounders – Baba Aparajith (C), Jalaj Saxena

Bowlers – Ishan Porel, Mohammed Siraj, Roosh Kalaria

My Dream11 Team

Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal (VC), Priyank Panchal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Baba Aparajith (C), Jalaj Saxena, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Siraj, Roosh Kalaria

Probable Playing XIs

India B: Priyank Panchal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav/Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Roosh Kalaria, Mohammed Siraj

India C: Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyam Garg, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishan Porel

SQUADS

India B: Priyank Panchal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav/Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Roosh Kalaria, Mohammed Siraj, Nitish Rana/Kedar Jadhav, Anukul Roy, Yarra Prithviraj

India C: Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyam Garg, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishan Porel, Avesh Khan, Virat Singh, Diwesh Pathania

