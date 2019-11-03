Dream11 Prediction

India B vs India C Dream11 Team Prediction Deodhar Trophy 2019 Final: Captain And Vice Captain Deodhar Trophy Final Cricket Tips For Today IN-B vs IN-C at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi 8:45 AM IST:

It has finally boiled down to two teams for the race to clinch the Deodhar Trophy – India B and C. Both teams have promising young cricketers who have a massive opportunity to shot to fame. Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill are key for India C with the opening duo already registering hundreds in the series. India C will start overwhelming favourites going into the tie.

TOSS – The toss between India B vs India C will take place at 8.15 AM (IST).

Time: 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

IN-B vs IN-C My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Parthiv Patel

Batsmen – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal

All-Rounders – Baba Aparajith, Axar Patel (VC), Vijay Shankar

Bowlers – Roosh Kalaria, Mayank Markande, Ishan Porel

My Dream11 Team

Parthiv Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Baba Aparajith, Axar Patel (VC), Vijay Shankar, Roosh Kalaria, Mayank Markande, Ishan Porel

Probable Playing XIs

India B: Priyank Panchal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Parthiv Patel (C & WK), Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Roosh Kalaria, Mohammed Siraj.

India C: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh/Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jalaj Saxena, Dhawal Kulkarni/Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel.

SQUADS

India B: Priyank Panchal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav/Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Roosh Kalaria, Mohammed Siraj, Nitish Rana/Kedar Jadhav, Anukul Roy, Yarra Prithviraj

India C: Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyam Garg, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishan Porel, Avesh Khan, Virat Singh, Diwesh Pathania

