Dream11 Tips And Predictions

India B vs India C Dream11 Team Prediction U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IN-B vs IN-C Match 4 at Gymkhana Grounds, Secunderabad 9.00 AM IST:

India B Under-19s and India C Under-19s started the tournament with victories in their respective matches. India B pocketed a six-wicket win chasing 232 against India A team as Siddhesh Veer scored an unbeaten century. Akash Singh took 6 wickets to keep India A down to 231 on a good batting track. India C thrashed Nepal Youth Under-19s by 10 wickets. Chasing 117, the India C openers scored unbeaten fifties and reached the target in 21.1 overs

TOSS – The toss between India B vs India C will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) on November 13

Time: 9.00 AM IST.

Venue: Gymkhana Grounds, Secunderabad

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Pradosh Rajan Paul, Kumar Kushagra

Batters – Divyaansh Saxena (vice-captain), Nehal Pajni, Tilak Varma (captain)

All-Rounders – Siddhesh Veer, Divyansh Joshi, CTL Rakshan

Bowlers – Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde

IN-B vs IN-C Probable Playing XIs

India B: Yash Dhull, Nehal Pajni, Priyam Garg (captain), Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer, Kruthik Krishna (wicketkeeper), Atharva Ankolekar, Divyansh Joshi, Akash Singh, Vivek Kumar, Harsh Jamwal

India C: Divyaansh Saxena, Arjun Azad, Pradosh Rajan Paul, Varun Lavande, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde (captain), Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Roshan, CTL Rakshan, Dhanit Raut

SQUADS:

India B: Tilak Varma, Sagar Dahiya, Yash Dhull, Priyam Garg (capt.), Siddhesh Veer, Kruthik Krishna (wk), Divyansh Joshi, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nirmal Kumar, Akash Singh, Aquib Khan, Vivek Kumar, Nehal Pajni, Harsh Jamwal

India C: Divyaansh Saxena, Arjun Azad, Pradosh Rajan Paul, Shashwat Rawat, Varun Lavande, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sourav Dagar, Shubhang Hegde (capt.), Ravi Roshan, Vikrant Bhadoriya, CTL Rakshan, Dhanit Raut, Vidyadhar Patil, Arya Sethi, Yousuf Mujtaba

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IN-B Dream11 Team/ IN-C Dream11 Team/ India B Dream11 Team/ India C Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.