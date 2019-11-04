Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma admits mistakes on the field cost his side dearly in the series opening T20I against Bangladesh in Delhi on a smog-choked Sunday night. A dropped catch, a couple of wrong DRS calls proved decisive in Bangladesh registering their maiden win in the format against the hosts.

Chasing 149, Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten fifty to which he was helped by allrounder Krunal Pandya who dropped a catch late in the innings. Before that, India avoided reviewing a not-out lbw on-field call that if they had taken, would have ended Rahim’s innings. Later, when they did review, this time a caught-behind call for Soumya Sarkar, showed no edge.

“It was a defendable score, and we made mistakes on the field,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation. “The guys are a bit inexperienced, and they can learn from that, perhaps not make them the next time. The reviews (DRS) were a mistake from our side.”

“We had decided that if we bat first, we were going to look for 140-150. We’ve seen that when we’ve played on pitches such as this, the winning score is around 140. Today as well, 148 was a good score. Shreyas hit two sixes but got out when the ball turned. I wouldn’t call it an over-cautious approach but we were smart in the way we batted,” he said.

Explaining the DRS calls, Rohit said, “The first ball he (Mushfiqur) played on the back-foot, we thought it was going down leg, and the next one on the front-foot. But we forgot how short he is. We weren’t up to the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score.”

However, he did praise Bangladesh for putting them under pressure after taking early wickets. “Not to take credit away from Bangladesh. They put us under pressure right from the start when we were batting,” he said.

He also has words of praise for the returning India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal who last played a T20I in February. “Chahal was always welcomed into this format. He’s crucial to this team, and he showed how important he is in the middle overs, when the batsmen are set. He completely understands what he needs to execute, and that makes it a little easier for the captain as well,” he said.