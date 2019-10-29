Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday agreed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI’s) proposal to play a day-night Test during the upcoming series.

Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens will host what would be Indian team’s first day-night Test, starting November 22. This will be the first day-night Test for both the teams.

Sourav Ganguly, the newly-elected BCCI president, confirmed the development on Tuesday as he said that the Indian team will play its first-ever Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

“It’s a good development. Test cricket needs this push. Me and my team were bent on it and thanks to Virat (Kohli) also, he agreed,”Ganguly told PTI.

Ganguly had recently said that captain Virat Kohli was keen of playing pink-ball Test. BCB’s cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said the BCCI communicated the request few days back.

“We all are thinking about this. We will do something about this. I am a big believer of Day-Night Tests. Kohli is agreeable to it. I see a lot of reports in newspapers that he is not, but that is not true. The game needs to go forward and that is the way forward. People should finish work and come to watch champions play. I don’t know when that will happen, but it will,” Ganguly had said at his felicitation ceremony by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) at the Eden Gardens on Friday in the last week.

The India-Bangladesh series will begin with a three-match Twenty20 series, starting November 3 at New Delhi. The first Test is scheduled to be held at Indore from November 14.

Earlier, BCB had decided to consult the players on the day-night Test