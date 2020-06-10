This should come as a piece of good news for fans who have been missing out on all the international cricketing action due to the coronavirus pandemic. Virat Kohli and the Indian stars could be back on the field to lock horns with familiar foes Sri Lanka in August in a limited-overs series. Also Read - WHO Claims Asymptomatic Cases 'Rarely' Spread COVID-19, Retracts Statement Later

According to the report in the 'Island', the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has given the nod to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for the tour.

The series was originally slated to take place in July, but was put on hold due to the pandemic. India was supposed to play three ODIs and the same number of T20Is during the brief tour. By the looks of it, it seems the tour will take place, but not as scheduled.

With most governments relaxing the lockdown with allowing travel, the SLC is confident it will get the clearance to conduct the series. The series would also help the revenue of the SLC, who have incurred losses, like most cricket boards during the testing times.

Meanwhile, West Indies became the first team to travel during the pandemic when they landed in England for a series. The pandemic has affected the sporting calendar in a massive way, with most of the events getting canceled or postponed.