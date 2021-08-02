India Women vs Australia Women Match Highlights, Hockey

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India Women vs Australia Women Women Hockey Quarterfinal Match Tokyo Olympics score and updates from Oi Hockey Stadium, South Pitch. Rani Rampal-led team have had a dream run so far in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Women in Blue were able to keep themselves in the tournament after they won 1-0 against Ireland. Subsequently, they defeated South Africa in a thrilling encounter by 4-3 to keep themselves afloat in the tourney. As Great Britain beat Ireland by 2-0, India was able to make its way into the last four. Meanwhile, India’s Men Hockey Team has already qualified for the semis as they won against Great Britain by 3-1 and sealed a place in the last four of the Olympics after a long gap of 49 years. Consequently, Indian Women will also like to follow in the footsteps of their Men’s team and create history. However, it is going to be a tough challenge for the Rani Rampal-led as they will face Australia, which is currently placed at second place in the FIH Rankings.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: India Beat Australia to Enter Semis

See the latest India Women vs Australia Live Score, Live Hockey updates here. Also, check the IND vs AUS Quarterfinal Tokyo Olympics Live Hockey Score, India vs Australia Live match Quarterfinal, India vs Australia Live score today, IND vs AUS Tokyo Olympics Live video, Live Hockey TV, Tokyo Olympics Live, IND vs Australia live score, SonyLIV live Hockey match today online, Live Hockey Match Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics live match, Tokyo Olympics LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs Australia match, IND vs AUS Tokyo Olympics Live match score, India vs Australia Live scorecard. You can also check the live Hockey blog of the match Tokyo Olympics between India vs Australia from the Oi Hockey Stadium, North Pitch. Also Read - Anu Malik Gets Trolled For Copying Israel's National Anthem For His 1996 Song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’, Netizens Thank Tokyo Olympics

India Women stunned Australia by 1-0 to seal their semifinal spot for the first time in their Olympic history. Gurjit Kaur scored from the penalty corner in the second corner. History for India. Chak de. Also Read - India vs Australia Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs AUS Women's Hockey Quarterfinal - All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Match