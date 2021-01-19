The young brigade powered India to a historic Test series win over Australia with a 3-wicket victory in Brisbane Test. Team India retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy by clinching the series 2-1 as it was the first time when the Asian giants emerged victorious in back to back series Down Under. Earlier, during 2018/19 tour, Virat Kohli and Co. scripted the same result and hammered Australia 2-1. While, this time, Team India was without Kohli after the opening Test where the visitors suffered a massive 8-wicket defeat. Also Read - LIVE CRICKET SCORE Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 5 Today's Match Live Updates Gabba, Brisbane: LIVE: Pant's Heroic Show Leads India to a Historic Win at Gabba

Rahane took over the charge after Kohli's departure and led the team immensely well to a historic series.

Meanwhile, on Day 5 of the final Test, Shubman Gill laid the foundation of the most epic victories in India's Test history as he slammed 91 runs. Shubman, who was just playing his third Test match of career, took the responsibility on his shoulders after Rohit Sharma's dismissal, to give a chance to claim the series.

In the end, it was Rishabh Pant, who produced another scintillating performance in the fourth innings, to prove he is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Pant played a fantastic unbeaten knock of unbeaten 89 runs to power Team India to a 3-wicket win. At a moment in the last 10 fours, Team India needed to score run a ball to win the match and Pant changed his gears in total ease for an emphatic win.

Apart from Shubman and Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara also played a valuable knock of 56 runs to stitch crucial partnerships in the middle order.

It will be considered amongst India’s most historic Test series win as most of the senior players were forced out of the series due to injury crises. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Shami Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja sustained injuries during the four-match series.

Former cricketers and fans on social media hailed Team India efforts on the Australian soil to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third consecutive time.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Team India on their emphatic series win.

“We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours, ” PM Modi tweeted.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also hailed the Indian players for playing fearlessly on the Australian soil and called it one of the greatest series win.

“EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins! Congrats India,” he wrote on Twitter.

The champions & the greatest chase!🙌#TeamIndia has proved it again by team efforts, great character, courage & max determination! Despite the bruises, the team made it possible for our country. That’s why we play for the country’s flag to go high every time we perfom🇮🇳#INDvAUS — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) January 19, 2021

Khushi ke maare pagal. This is the new India. Ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai.

From what happened in Adelaide to this, these young guys have given us a joy of a lifetime. There have been World Cup wins but this is special.

And yes,there is a reason Pant is extra special . pic.twitter.com/3CAQIkAuwq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

No Kohli.

No Bumrah.

No Shami.

No Ishant.

No Umesh.

No Ashwin.

No Jadeja. There was no 7 regulars of Indian Test team but won the Test match at Gabba by chasing 328 runs. Greatest win ever in Indian Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/QILePgMEiU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2021

Remember 1. We defeated Australia at Gabba

2. chased down 328 in 4th inning

3. won the series after scoring lowest ever 36

4. won without Kohli, Bumrah, Shami, Jadeja

5. won with 4 bowlers having total experience of 5 test

6 Australia had Smith, Warner, Hazelwood, Starc, Cummins — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) January 19, 2021