India Beat Bangladesh to Clinch 3rd Blind T20 Word Cup Title

India defeated Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to lift the Blind T20 Word Cup 2022 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

India Beat Bangladesh to Clinch 3rd Blind T20 Word Cup Title. (Image: Twitter)

Batting first, India scored 277/2. In reply, Bangladesh could only manage 157/3. This is India’s third title after 2012 and 2017.

