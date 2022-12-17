Top Recommended Stories
India Beat Bangladesh to Clinch 3rd Blind T20 Word Cup Title
India defeated Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to lift the Blind T20 Word Cup 2022 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Bengaluru: India defeated Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to lift the Blind T20 Word Cup 2022 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Also Read:
Batting first, India scored 277/2. In reply, Bangladesh could only manage 157/3. This is India’s third title after 2012 and 2017.
Follow for more…
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.