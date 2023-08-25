Home

India Beat Bangladesh To Set Up IBSA World Games 2023 Final Clash With Pakistan

Indian men's blind cricket team on Friday defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets to become the second finalist of the ongoing International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023

IBSA World Games (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian men’s blind cricket team on Friday defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets to become the second finalist of the ongoing International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 on the back of their scintillating show, here.

India restricted Bangladesh to 144/6 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the target with 18 balls to spare in the semi-final match at the World Games.

India will meet Pakistan on Saturday in the finals as IBSA World Games get ready to witness its maiden summit clash in cricket. Pakistan had defeated India by 18 runs when the two teams began their World Games campaign last week.

India will now look to take revenge from arch-rivals Pakistan as the two teams meet for the second time in IBSA World Games.

In the today’s match opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a decent start as the side scored 62/2 in first nine overs. Indian bowlers kept the line and length tight and didn’t allow Bangladesh batters to free their arms.

Ashiqur Rahman, who was batting well for Bangladesh, got run out in the 13th over leaving his side at 88/3. M Arif Hossain and S Islam then steadied the ship for Bangladesh and stitched a 56-run stand.

India didn’t allow Bangladesh to get over the 150-run mark as the side picked three wickets in the last over to restrict the Tigers to 144/6.

Chasing 145, India suffered an early blow as the Men In Blue lost the first wicket in the 3rd over, having just 17 runs onboard. Sunil Ramesh and Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda then stitched a 68-run stand to carry India’s chase.

At the half way mark, India were 90/2 with 55 runs more needed in the last 10 overs. NB Tumda and Durga Rao Tompaki made light work of Bangladesh bowlers as India chased down the target in 17 overs. India will face Pakistan in finals of IBSA World Games on Saturday at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium

The Indian women’s blind cricket team has also qualified for the finals and the title showdown will be played against Australia on Saturday at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium.

Brief Scores: India men: 145/3; beat Bangladesh men: 144/6 by 7 wickets

