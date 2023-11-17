Home

Sports

India Beat Kuwait 1-0 In FIFA World Cup 2026, 2nd Round Qualifiers

India Beat Kuwait 1-0 In FIFA World Cup 2026, 2nd Round Qualifiers

Manvir scored with a left-footed shot in the 75th minute as he connected a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross to help India win the match at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Manvir Singh (left) celebrates after giving India the lead against Kuwait. (Image: Twitter)

Kuwait City, Nov 16: Manvir Singh struck a late goal as India beat Kuwait 1-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second round qualifiers match here on Thursday.

Trending Now

Manvir scored with a left-footed shot in the 75th minute as he connected a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross to help India win the match at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium here.

You may like to read

Kuwait ended the match with 10 men as their player Faisal Alharbi was sent off after picking his second yellow card in the third minute of the added time for a high boot challenge on Chhangte.

India play Asian champions Qatar next on November 21 in Bhubaneswar.

India are placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan with the top two from the group progressing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

A sensational performance by #IndianFootball in the #FIFAWCQualifier An absolutely stellar goal by Manvir Singh in the 75 min.

I thank all the fans who came out in large numbers to support India. It never looked like an away game for @indianfootball#KUWIND #BlueTigers pic.twitter.com/LgO7lwohSm — Kalyan Chaubey (@kalyanchaubey) November 16, 2023

The top two teams from each group will also secure qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The Blue Tigers have never advanced to the third round of AFC’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ranked 106th in the world, India had beaten Kuwait (149th) on penalty shootout in the final of the SAFF Championships in July.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.