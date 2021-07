The Indian women’s hockey team defeated lower-ranked South Africa 4-3 in the final Pool A match to record its second consecutive win and keep alive its quarterfinal hopes in the Olympics here on Saturday. Vandana Katariya (4th, 17th, 49th minutes) scored a hat-trick while young Neha Goyal (32nd) was the other goal getter for India.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Twitter Sends Wishes to PV Sindhu as She Faces World No.1 T.Y Tai in Semifinals

South Africa's goals came from the sticks of Tarryn Glasby (15th), skipper Erin Hunter (30th) and Marizen Marais (39th). With two wins from their final two pool matches, India have finished the group stages with six points from five games.

India's fate now depends on the outcome of the last Pool A match between Great Britain and Ireland. The Indians will have to wait till the evening to know their fate. A Ireland loss or a draw will be enough for India to seal their place in the quarterfinals.