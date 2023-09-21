Home

Sports

India Blank Bangladesh 3-0 In SAFF U-19 Championship

India Blank Bangladesh 3-0 In SAFF U-19 Championship

Group A consists of hosts Nepal, Maldives and Pakistan. The top two sides from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

India blank Bangladesh 3-0 in SAFF U-19 Championship. (Pic: Twitter)

Kathmandu: Gwgwmsar Goyary, Naoba Meitei Pangambam and Arjun Singh Oinam were on target as India blanked Bangladesh 3-0 in the SAFF U-19 Championship at the Dashrath Stadium, here on Thursday.

Trending Now

India will play their next Group B match against Bhutan on September 25 as they look to qualify for the knockout stage.

You may like to read

Group A consists of hosts Nepal, Maldives and Pakistan. The top two sides from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

Stepping onto the international stage after more than two years, the Blue Colts roared into action within 34 seconds.

Ishaan Shishodia received a long ball on the right before sending a cross floating into the box.

Bangladesh defender Mohammad Yousuf Ali failed to clear the ball, which landed sweetly at the feet of Gwgwmsar Goyary.

The India forward did not make a mistake as he slotted home India’s first goal.

India doubled the lead in the 45+5th minute capitalising on a lapse in Bangladesh’s defence with Naoba Meitei striking.

Pressing further, Indians played a series of passes near the Bangladesh penalty area that finally ended up with a pass from Shishodia to Kelvin Singh Taorem.

Taorem allowed the ball to roll past him, presenting an unmarked Arjun Singh Oinam with a golden opportunity.

Oinam unleashed a right-footer that found the back of the net. PTI TAP AM.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES