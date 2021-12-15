Dhaka: The Indian U-19 women’s football team secured its second consecutive victory in as many matches with a 3-0 win over Bhutan in the SAFF U-19 Championship here on Wednesday. Sumati Kumari gave India the lead in the seventh minute before Priyangka Devi struck a brace in the 41st and 53rd minutes.Also Read - India to Host SAFF U-18 Women's, SAFF U-19 Championships in 2022

India started the match in a dominating fashion. Their hard work and high-pressing bore fruit as early as in the seventh minute when Sumati Kumari opened the scoring. A low cross came in from the right via Amisha Baxla, and Sumati was positioned at the far post to put it into the net.

Bhutan were never able to put the Indian defence under pressure. Priyangka Devi was the live wire in midfield for India, delivering some wonderful set-pieces. In the 17th minute, Priyangka curled in a wonderful corner from the left, and Shilky Devi got on the end of it but her header went off target.

India kept on attacking and eventually found their second goal through another set-piece. Priyangka Devi powered home a swerving left-footer from the edge of the box. After the break, India continued to put pressure on the rival defence. It paid off when a cross from Kristina Devi in the 53rd minute was put into the net by Priyangka to score her second goal of the game.

India next play hosts Bangladesh on Friday.