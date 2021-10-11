Aarhus (Denmark): The Indian men’s badminton team started its campaign in the Thomas Cup men’s team competition with a commanding 5-0 win against the Netherlands in a Group C encounter.Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021: Sunil Chhetri Equals Brazilian Great, Pele's International Goal-Scoring Record; In Contention With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Among the Active Scorers

With the team returning to full strength with the return of the top doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth back to form following a few disappointments in the Sudirman Cup, India cruised to victory on Sunday night.

Kidambi Srikanth set the ball rolling by handing Joran Kweekel a 21-12, 21-14 defeat in the match played on Sunday night.

Rankireddy and Shetty then took to the court and made the score 2-0 with a 21-19, 21-12 win against Ruben Jille and Ties van der Lecq of the Netherlands.

B Sai Praneeth then sealed victory for India by beating Robin Mesman 21-4, 21-12.’

India’s second doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, which had a couple of good outings in the recent Sudirman Cup, made it 4-0 with a 21-12, 21-13 win against Andy Buijk and Brian Wassink of the Netherlands before Sameer Verma completed the clean sweep by beating Gijs Duijs 21-6, 21-11.

India are in Group C with China, the Netherlands and Tahiti as their opponents. The top two teams will qualify for the knockout rounds of the 16-team competition.

China too had started with a 5-0 rout of Tahiti on Sunday night.