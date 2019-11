Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India C vs Nepal Youth U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 2 IN-C vs NP-Y: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the 15-member India A, India B and India C squads for the upcoming Under-19 Challenger Trophy 2019, which is slated to take place from November 11 in Hyderabad. Besides these three sides, Nepal A will feature as the fourth team in the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between India C vs Nepal Youth will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) on November 10

Time: 9.00 AM IST.

Venue: Vijayawada

My Dream11 Team

K Kushagra, L Bum, D Saxena, A Azad (captain), S Rawat, R Gautam, S Dagar, K Malla, S Hegde (vice-captain), V Patil, S Malla

IN-C vs NP-Y Probable Playing XIs

India C: S Hegde (captain), Arjun Azad, D Saxena, K Kushagra, S Rawat, R Roshan, V Bhadoriya, CTL Rakshan, D Raut, V Patil, A Sethi

Nepal Youth: L Bam, Rit Gautam (captain), T Raj Das, Kushal Malla, Gautam KC, Sher Malla, K Malla, S Tamang, T Bhandari, A Chandra, P GC, G KC

SQUADS:

India C: Divyaansh Saxena, Arjun Azad, Pradosh Rajan Paul, Shashwat Rawat, Varun Lavande, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sourav Dagar, Shubhang Hegde (capt.), Ravi Roshan, Vikrant Bhadoriya, CTL Rakshan, Dhanit Raut, Vidyadhar Patil, Arya Sethi, Yousuf Mujtaba.

Nepal Youth: Rit Gautam (Captain), Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Trit Raj Das, Bishal Bikram KC, Khadak Bahadur Bohra, Abhishek Basnet, Hari Bahadur Chauhan, Arun Airee, Kushal Malla, Surya Tamang, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Sher Malla, Akash Chandra, Pratish GC, Gautam KC & Bibek Kumar Yadav

