LIVE India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Final, Legends League Cricket Score: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Final Highlights: Capitals Beat Kings By 104 Runs To Lift Title. Excellent recovery from Capitals power them to 211/7 after 20 overs. Ross Taylor played a crucial knock as India Capitals made an excellent recovery after stumbling early to post 211/7 in 20 overs against Bhilwara Kings in the grand final of the SKY247.net Legends League Cricket (LLC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ross Taylor (82 off 41 balls) and Mitchell Johnson (62 off 35 balls) were the architects of the Capitals innings, sharing a 126-run partnership for the fifth wicket. For the Kings, spinner Rahul Sharma was the best, taking 4/30 from his four overs.

Check out the playing XI here:

India Capitals (Playing XI): Gautam Gambhir(c), Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ashley Nurse, Mitchell Johnson, Praveen Gupta, Pravin Tambe, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal

Bhilwara Kings (Playing XI): William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk(w), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Monty Panesar, S Sreesanth, Rahul Sharma, Tino Best, Dhammika Prasad

