LIVE India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Final, Legends League Cricket Score: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Final Highlights: Capitals Beat Kings By 104 Runs To Lift Title. Excellent recovery from Capitals power them to 211/7 after 20 overs. Ross Taylor played a crucial knock as India Capitals made an excellent recovery after stumbling early to post 211/7 in 20 overs against Bhilwara Kings in the grand final of the SKY247.net Legends League Cricket (LLC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ross Taylor (82 off 41 balls) and Mitchell Johnson (62 off 35 balls) were the architects of the Capitals innings, sharing a 126-run partnership for the fifth wicket. For the Kings, spinner Rahul Sharma was the best, taking 4/30 from his four overs.

Check out the playing XI here:

India Capitals (Playing XI): Gautam Gambhir(c), Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ashley Nurse, Mitchell Johnson, Praveen Gupta, Pravin Tambe, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal

Bhilwara Kings (Playing XI): William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk(w), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Monty Panesar, S Sreesanth, Rahul Sharma, Tino Best, Dhammika Prasad

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC Final: OUT!! Tino best is the last man to go!!! India Capitals won by a mammoth 104 runs to lift the Legends League Cricket 2022 trophy.

  • 11:22 PM IST

    LIVE India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC Final: 9th one down as Pravin Tambe gets Tim Bresnan. It’s his 11th wicket in the tournament. Slow death for Bhilwara Kings. Kings 104/9 (17.1)

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC Final: OUT!!! Pankaj Singh gets another wicket for the night. Almost curtains for Kings? Certainly. Kings 92/8 (15)

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC Final: This match looks like a formality now for India Capitals. With Irfan Pathan and Shane Watson gone, this looks like a formality. OUT!!! Another one falls. Kings in all sorts of trouble. Kings 84/7 (13.2)

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC Final: Pankaj Singh into the attack. Shane Watson is key from here as he is the one who can play powerful shots among the remaining batters. Kings need 138 off 60 balls.

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC Final: Pawan Suyal 3 overs have inflicted some damage to Bhilwara Kings in the powerplay. He has picked up 2 wickets giving away 21 runs. Excellent bowling. Kings 48/3 (6)

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC Final: OUT!!! First blood for India Capitals in the form of Morne Van Wyk. Shane Watson joins William Porterfield in the middle. Kings 16/1 (3)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC Final: Bhilwara Kings openers Van Wyk and Porterfield are in the middle. Mitchell has the new ball in hand. There is some delay as there is some lighting issue. Kings 4/0 (0.2)

  • 9:28 PM IST

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC Final: SIX!!! With this shot, India Capitals breach the 200-run mark. Ashley Nurse proving his worth in the death overs. India capitals finish on 211/7 after 20 overs.