Cuttack: A lot will be at stake when Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals meet Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers in a SKY247.net Legends League Cricket (LLC) match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday.

India Capitals have 5 points, the same as the Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings. However, Capitals have played a match less than Giants and Kings, both of whom have featured in five games each. India Capitals top the table by virtue of a better net run rate. And a win on Thursday will only help them increase the gap in terms of points between themselves and the two teams.

When will the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers LLC Match start?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers match will start from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Also Read - Legends League Cricket: Bhilwara Kings’ Royal Show Trounce Gujarat Giants

Where will the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers LLC Match take place?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers LLC match will take place at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers LLC Match Live on TV in India?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers LLC match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers LLC Match in India?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers LLC match can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar.

India Capitals Squad:

Farveez Maharoof, Jacques Kallis, John Mooney, Rajat Bhatia, Ravi Bopara, Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Mashrafe Mortaza, Pankaj Singh, Asghar Afghan, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Denesh Ramdin, Prosper Utseya, Pravin Tambe

Manipal Tigers Squad:

Dimitri Mascarenhas, Lance Klusener, Vikram Singh, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Brett Lee, Parvinder Awana, Mohammad Kaif, Reetinder Sodhi, Phil Mustard, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Harbhajan Singh (c), Muttiah Muralitharan, Imran Tahir, Corey Anderson, Daren Sammy