Jodhpur: After Friday's match, India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings confirmed their places in the playoffs with 7 points each. Only three teams will be moving ahead with the fourth being eliminated straightaway.

The battle for the third playoffs place is between the Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers. If the Tigers, who are currently on 3 points, lose their last league phase game against India Capitals on Saturday, the Giants with 5 points will finish third and make the playoffs.

But if the Tigers win, they too will be on 5 points, the same as the Giants, and so it will all come down to the net run rate. As on Friday, the Giants had a net run rate -0.366 while the Tigers were poorer with -0.607.

When will the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers LLC Match start?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers match will start from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Where will the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers LLC Match take place?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers match will take place at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur.

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers LLC Match Live on TV in India?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers LLC Match in India?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers match can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable Playing XI:

India Capitals:

Solomon Mire, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Dinesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Suyal, Pravin Tambe

Manipal Tigers:

Jesse Ryder, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Mohammad Kaif, R Powell, Corey Anderson, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Harbhajan Singh (c), Parvinder Awana, Ryan Sidebottom, Dilhara Fernando, Muttiah Muralitharan