India Captain Rohit Sharma Wins Indore Traffic Cop’s Heart With Special Gesture – Check Details

Rohit Sharma was in Indore with the Indian team earlier this month to play the second T20I against Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma gave an autograph to an Indore traffic police.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma once again won many hearts with a special gesture towards a Indore traffic police by giving him an autograph during the Indian team’s stay in the city for the second T20I match against Afghanistan. In a Facebook post by Ranjeet Singh, Rohit remembered him from last time and gave an autograph that will probably adorn the walls of his house.

“When the Indian team came to Indore for the last time, I met India’s captain Rohit Sharma ji. I asked him about autograph but I could not take him due to duty, but the captain remembered this. This time they went to India team bus driver sir wrote his autograph and his love towards me in words and gave it to driver sir and where else can he reach this crazy man Ranjeet,” he wrote on Facebook.

Known as the moon walking dance steps while on duty, Ranjeet is also famous as traffic Singham cop across the country as per his Facebook bio. He also thanked Rohit for kind nature and said his simplicity makes the Indian captain great. “Hearty thanks captain sir for your love.. A player does not become great only by sports, similar thinking makes him great! Ranjeet Singh #rohitsharma45,” he said.

A Facebook post by a traffic police officer. – Rohit Sharma is very humble. 👏 pic.twitter.com/G4XzmA0t89 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Rohit is on the verge of eclipsing MS Dhoni for most wins as India’s T20I captain during their third match against Afghanistan. Both Dhoni and Rohit have 41 wins each as captain while India in T20Is. A win on Wednesday will make Rohit India’s most successful T20I skipper.

He would also like to avoid an unwanted record during the third T20I between India and Afghanistan. In the first two matches, Rohit was dismissed for ducks. Rohit currently has 12 ducks in T20I cricket and one more on Wednesday would make him equal with Ireland’s Paul Stirling.

