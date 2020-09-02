PokerStars India is all set to host the first edition of the India Championship of Online Poker (INCOOP), its biggest online poker tournament series yet, offering a whopping total of INR 9.05 crore as guaranteed prize money. Also Read - Gear up for PokerStars India’s First-ever Micro Knockout Series This June

Starting on September 3, 2020, the three-week tournament series will include 205 power-packed events including 100+ knockout tournaments. The series will culminate in a three-day Main Event guaranteeing a prize pool of INR 1 Crore.

With buy-ins starting as low as INR 110, over INR 10 Lakh worth of tickets in additional giveaways and INR 10 Lakh worth of cash prizes via the Series Leaderboard, INCOOP will give players of all levels the opportunity to become the next India poker champion.

INCOOP follows the second edition of the India Summer Championship of Online Poker (INSCOOP) which took place in May this year. The Summer Championship hosted over 185 events with a wide number of players joining in, and achieved record breaking heights for PokerStars India with a total prize pool payout of INR 8.6 Crore.

This time they are planning to go even bigger. As the biggest championship series hosted by PokerStars India to date, the event promises three weeks of cracking game play from one of the biggest and most trusted brands in online poker in India.