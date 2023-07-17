Home

India Coach Rahul Dravid to be Rested For Ireland Tour: REPORT

It is likely that Laxman would have a team featuring Sitanshu Kotak, Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting), Troy Cooley and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling).

Mumbai: India have a ODI World Cup this year and looks like all the emphasis is being put on that and rightly so. With the side more on less decided, reports suggest that India coach Rahul Dravid would be rested for the Ireland tour. Not just Dravid, others in the coaching staff as well will be relieved after the Windies tour so that they can get ample rest before the Asia Cup. In the absence of Dravid, former India cricketer VVS Laxman would be in charge of the Indian cricket team. It is likely that Laxman would have a team featuring Sitanshu Kotak, Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting), Troy Cooley and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling).

The three Twenty20 Internationals in Ireland this time around are scheduled to be played in Dublin on August 18, 20, and 23. Meanwhile, Cricbuzz had earlier reported that premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah would be making a comeback in the series against Ireland. If that is the case, the series would generate massive interest. While it is still uncertain Shreyas Iyer would feature in the series against Ireland or nor not, KL Rahul is not going to be available. Rahul is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA and, according to the latest information, he is yet to start batting.

The Asia Cup schedule which was expected to be released last week has not happened. It is believed that the PCB met ACC officials recently and asked them to give more matches to Pakistan to host. It is not unclear if the ACC will agree to PCB’s request or not.

