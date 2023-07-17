Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
India Coach Rahul Dravid to be Rested For Ireland Tour: REPORT
It is likely that Laxman would have a team featuring Sitanshu Kotak, Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting), Troy Cooley and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling).
Mumbai: India have a ODI World Cup this year and looks like all the emphasis is being put on that and rightly so. With the side more on less decided, reports suggest that India coach Rahul Dravid would be rested for the Ireland tour. Not just Dravid, others in the coaching staff as well will be relieved after the Windies tour so that they can get ample rest before the Asia Cup. In the absence of Dravid, former India cricketer VVS Laxman would be in charge of the Indian cricket team. It is likely that Laxman would have a team featuring Sitanshu Kotak, Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting), Troy Cooley and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling).
Also Read:
- KL Rahul Hints At Competitive Return In Indian Squad Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 | Check Updates
- HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Ravi Ashwin's 7/71 Destroys West Indies, India Take 1-0 Series Lead
- Yashasvi Jaiswal ABUSES Windies Player With Virat Kohli at Non-Striker's End During 1st Test Between Ind-WI | WATCH
Trending Now
The three Twenty20 Internationals in Ireland this time around are scheduled to be played in Dublin on August 18, 20, and 23. Meanwhile, Cricbuzz had earlier reported that premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah would be making a comeback in the series against Ireland. If that is the case, the series would generate massive interest. While it is still uncertain Shreyas Iyer would feature in the series against Ireland or nor not, KL Rahul is not going to be available. Rahul is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA and, according to the latest information, he is yet to start batting.
You may like to read
The Asia Cup schedule which was expected to be released last week has not happened. It is believed that the PCB met ACC officials recently and asked them to give more matches to Pakistan to host. It is not unclear if the ACC will agree to PCB’s request or not.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you