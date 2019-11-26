India coach Ravi Shastri is once again making headlines. Shastri recently heaped praise on Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly for leaving no stone unturned during India’s first Pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Little did Shastri know that his praise would become the laughing stock for netizens who look forward to his posts.
The 57-year-old’s post after India created a record by winning their fourth Test match by an innings on the trot read, “Great pink show in Kolkata. President @SGanguly99 ensured no stone was left unturned. Well done! #PinkBallTest #India #IndvsBan.”
Here is how Twitterati reacted:
“Just take a look around (fans with their camera lights on to click pictures). Do you see this? Have you seen this in Test cricket? When was the last time you had a capacity crowd watching a Test match? Feels like it is a World Cup final,” the former India captain Sourav Ganguly.
“Oh! It is an absolutely amazing feeling. Feels great. Look for yourself. It brings back memories of the 2001 Test match if you ask me. This is what Test cricket should be, packed stadiums,” he said.