India coach Ravi Shastri is once again making headlines. Shastri recently heaped praise on Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly for leaving no stone unturned during India’s first Pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Little did Shastri know that his praise would become the laughing stock for netizens who look forward to his posts.

The 57-year-old’s post after India created a record by winning their fourth Test match by an innings on the trot read, “Great pink show in Kolkata. President @SGanguly99 ensured no stone was left unturned. Well done! #PinkBallTest #India #IndvsBan.”

Here is how Twitterati reacted:

Are u friends again? — Ashish Dayal (@ashishdayal) November 24, 2019

Ek baat aaj bilkul satik baith rahi hai iss photo ko dekhkar. समय सबसे बलवान होता है!! — Uday Singh (@Uday_8829) November 24, 2019

Ravi 2.0 version seems to be a sensation these days….Welcome change, though. — Saaameet (@Sameetc) November 24, 2019

Dil pe patthar rakh ke..Munh pe makeup kar liya😂😂😂 — BHASKAR CHAKRABORTY (@bhaskarc80) November 25, 2019

You have no other go but praise @SGanguly99 as he is your boss now 🤣🤣 — Uday 🇮🇳 (@goduday) November 24, 2019

Good Gesture Ravi……You had to do this. There was no option….. — Riken Thakkar (@RikenThakkar) November 24, 2019

Dada to Ravi uncle …..The end is near…. — Dr.Parsuram Majhi (@dr_majhi) November 24, 2019

The camel is seen coming down (though slowly) from the mountain…! — Kaushal Malde (@Mr_Malde) November 24, 2019

“Just take a look around (fans with their camera lights on to click pictures). Do you see this? Have you seen this in Test cricket? When was the last time you had a capacity crowd watching a Test match? Feels like it is a World Cup final,” the former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

“Oh! It is an absolutely amazing feeling. Feels great. Look for yourself. It brings back memories of the 2001 Test match if you ask me. This is what Test cricket should be, packed stadiums,” he said.