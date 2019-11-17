Ahead of India’s first pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens against Bangladesh, coach Ravi Shastri offered prayers at the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday. The temple is one of the most sacred and outstanding places of pilgrimage for Hindus to date. The abode of Lord Shiva, it is on the banks of the Rudra Sagar Lake and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

In the video that has surfaced on the internet, Shastri is seen dressed as a priest as he offers prayers. He is also surrounded by temple priests who assist him. In the past as well, Shastri has been seen offering prayers for the success of the side.

Here is the video that has now gone viral:

Ravi Shastri offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple Ujjain #INDvBAN @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/SS3K5QR3SS — Manoj Khandekar (@manojkhandekar) November 17, 2019

He is currently with the Indian team that is hosting Bangladesh at home. The Virat Kohli-led side thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in Indore to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Mayank Agarwal bagged the player of the match for his brilliant double century.

India will play its first pink-ball Test in Eden Gardens starting November 22. In order to get acclimatised to the lights and the pink-ball, the side was seen practising in Indore after the first Test ended in under three days.

On Friday, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin got a first feel of playing with the pink ball under lights during a day-end net session at the Holkar Stadium.