India coach Ravi Shastri is surely a troll favourite. Ahead of the historic pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens against Bangladesh, seeking blessings, Shastri was spotted at the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. He was in the company of bowling coach Bharat Arun. Shastri was dressed in a priests attire while offering prayers. Once the India coach posted the picture on his social media accounts, fans were quick to come up with hilarious responses. Some fans felt that he was there because Sourav Ganguly had become the BCCI president and there were other funny responses as well

Here is the post from Shastri:

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple – ॐ नमः शिवाय 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qt8wTCwwsn — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 17, 2019

And here is how fans hilariously reacted:

Baat kya hain…aajkal mandir wandir ka chakkar lag raha hain… — Parameswaran S R (@param_sr) November 17, 2019

Sourav ganguly became president…thats y this is happening sir🤣🤣 — mustaqeem mulla (@MustaqeemMulla) November 18, 2019

Sir bhang ka sevan jarur kijiyega Bholenath ki krupa bani rehti hai — Egorov 🙄 (@absurd_bouy) November 17, 2019

Aje se daru or beer ko hath nai lagauga essa pran lo — Jay Patel (@_imjaypatel_) November 18, 2019

ganja marne ka bas bahana chahiye isko — Circuit (@circuiteswar) November 17, 2019

Bhaanggggggg………😋😋😍😍 — vikrant sharma (@real_vikrant) November 18, 2019

The Virat Kohli-led side thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in Indore to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

Mayank Agarwal bagged the player of the match for his 243-run innings – his second double hundred in Test cricket.

India will play its first pink-ball Test in Eden Gardens. In order to get acclimatised to the lights and the pink-ball, the side was seen practising in Indore after the first Test ended in under three days.

On Friday, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin got a first feel of playing with the pink ball under lights during a day-end net session at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.