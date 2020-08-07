India has retained the rights to host the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, the news was confirmed as per a report on PTI and Australia will host the T20 World Cup in 2022. The decisions were taken by the ICC Business Corporation which met virtually on Friday amid the pandemic. Also Read - Naseem Shah's Nasty Bouncer Hits Chris Woakes Flush on The Helmet | WATCH VIDEO

Earlier this year, ICC had canceled the 2020 World T20 slated to be held in Australia, due to the rising concern in coronavirus cases in Melbourne. Also Read - After IPL 13 Exit, Pro Kabbadi Loses VIVO as Title Sponsors: Report

The marquee event will be held in India during October-November and the final will take place on 15. Meanwhile, Australia, who were originally slated to hold the tournament in 2020, will now be the host for the 2022 edition between October and November with the final on November 13. Also Read - MS Dhoni Returns to The Nets, CSK Skipper Resumes Practice at JSCA to Get Ready For IPL 13 in UAE: Report