Home

Sports

India Could Equal Pakistan’s WORLD Record With Win vs West Indies in 5th T20I – Check DEETS

India Could Equal Pakistan’s WORLD Record With Win vs West Indies in 5th T20I – Check DEETS

WI vs Ind, 5th T20I: Pakistan has defeated Zimbabwe 20 times in T20I cricket. The Indian T20I team now is on the cusp of matching that with a win against West Indies tonight.

India are currently touring West Indies. (Image: BCCI)

Florida: The Hardik Pandya-led Indian team will take on hosts West Indies in the fifth and final ODI at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday. With India starting hot favourites after consecutive wins, the hosts would need a miracle to get past the team in form. But, for India there is something interesting at stake. India could equal Pakistan’s record of most wins against a single team in T20I cricket. Pakistan has defeated Zimbabwe 20 times in T20I cricket. The Indian T20I team now is on the cusp of matching that with a win against West Indies tonight.

Trending Now

If India wins today, they’ll equal Pakistan’s record of most T20i wins against a team – 20. pic.twitter.com/ifB1dEzE7D — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a glittering manifestation of their talent as India humbled West Indies by nine wickets in the fourth T20 International here on Saturday. India hunted down 179 with full three overs to spare, and the victory helped them to level the five-match series 2-2.

“There are more Indians here. The way they have been supporting, they’ve been coming in numbers, they make sure that we give them some entertainment. There is no doubt in their (Gill and Jaiswal) skill set. Going forward, we’ll have to take responsibility as a batting group and help out our bowlers. Bowlers win matches. If they can get you a couple of wickets, you can control the game,” captain Hardik Pandya said at the post-match presentation after the win by nine wickets on Saturday.

India vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS, 4th T20I: Chasing West Indies 178/8, India rode on a Yashavi Jaiswal (87 Not Out) and Shubman Gill’s (77) to win the game in 17.1 overs. The series is locked 2-2 with the final game on Sunday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES