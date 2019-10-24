To draw more fans for Test matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling the idea of playing one of the two-Test series against Bangladesh with the pink ball which will see India play its first day-night Test.

According to a report in the Indian Express on Thursday, newly-appointed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will discuss the idea with captain Virat Kohli during their meeting on Thursday.

Former India captain Ganguly is a strong advocator of day-night Tests which he believes will save the longest format of the game from shrinking. But Ganguly does want to impose his decision on the team and will consider the idea only after taking feedback from the team management including head coach Ravi Shastri.

The Bangladesh tour, which was earlier a question mark, now is back on track after the governing body agreed to the demands of the players, who went on strike. The series will get underway on November 3 with the first of the three-match Twenty20 International Series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The first will be played at Indore from November 14, while Kolkata will host the second Test from November 22.

There’s a 50 per cent chance of having one of the Test matches be played under lights.

Shastri and Kohli have not been the greatest fans of day-night Tests. Last year, when West Indies were touring India, then BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary thought of having the first Test at Rajkot as a day-night game. However, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) vetoed it, saying the players were reluctant.

Howeve, after taking charge of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Ganguly had introduced pink-ball matches in local cricket.

“Let’s see. Before talking to the team management, this needs the approval of the BCCI members. But I always believe that’s the way forward in Test cricket. Games are being played before empty stands,” he had said last week.

Players’ feedback of playing with the SG pink ball too have not been too positive. When the ball was used in the Duleep Trophy, domestic players expressed their reservations. BCCI General Manager for cricket operations, Saba Karim, has reassured that the board works closely with the manufacturer so that there’s a constant improvement of the cricket ball.