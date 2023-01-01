India Cricket Team Review Meeting: Ahead Of ODI World Cup, BCCI Takes Major Decisions; Check Details

The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team as discussed in the BCCI review meeting on Sunday.

Mumbai: The BCCI has issued a diktat to National Cricket Academy (NCA) to work closely with all the IPL frachises to monitror the targeted players for the ODI World Cup at home in a review meeting that was held on New Year’s Day.

The meeting was attended by India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, men’s selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma and NCA chief VVS Laxman.

Meanwhile, Chetan Sharma and his team was sacked by the BCCI soon after India’s semifinal exit in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

The issues of the player availability, workload management and fitness parametres were also discussed at length.

The BCCI also added Yo-Yo Test and Dexa as a part of selection criteria and needs to be implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

“Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023,” BCCI said in a statement.

BCCI also made it a norm for the youngsters to make an impression in domestic cricket before they are eligible for national team selection. \

“The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team as discussed in the BCCI review meeting on Sunday,” added the statement. The ODI World Cup starts in October.

It is also the first time India will be fully hosting a 50-over World Cup.