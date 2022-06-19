New Delhi: The next 3 months will see the Indian cricket team play 1 Test,6 ODIS and a minimum of 10 T20Is in a packed schedule as confirmed by the BCCI. Rohit Sharma-led side will play one test match against England, Other than the Tests, the team will also be facing Ireland, England, West Indies for the T20I and ODIs.Also Read - Injured KL Rahul Out, Mayank Agarwal to Replace Him? Reports Suggest Rishabh Pant Would be Rohit Sharma's Deputy For England Test

Indian Cricket Team is currently playing home series against South Africa, many players including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are on rest from this series. Indian Squad led by Rohit Sharma are preparing for England's final test which was postponed last year amid covid-19 scare.

Here are the details of the Indian Cricket Team's 3 Months Schedule

Series Name June July August India Tour of Ireland June-26-28 (2 T20IS) India Tour of England July 1 to 17(1 test, 3 T20I & 3 ODI) India tour of West Indies and USA July 22 to August (3 ODI) August 7 (5 T20I)

India Tour of Ireland

Date Match Details Venue Time (IST) June 26, 2022 Ireland vs India, 1st T20I The Village, Dublin 2:30 PM June 28, 2022 Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I The Village, Dublin 2:30 PM

The BCCI already announes the squad for Indian Cricket team for Ireland tour as the team will be led by Hardik Pandya and the squad is:

Indian Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

India Tour of England

BCCI already annouced the squad for the rescheduled test against England. Rohit Sharma will lead the team. However the white ball squad is yet to announced by Indian Cricket Board. On the other hand England Cricket Board is Yet to announce both sqauds.

Here are the details when and where the matches being played:

Date Match Details Venue Time (IST) 1-Jul-22 England vs India, 5th Test (Rescheduled Match) Edgbaston, Birmingham 3:30 PM 7-Jul-22 England vs India, 1st T20I The Rose Bowl, Southampton 11:00 PM 9-Jul-22 England vs India, 2nd T20I Edgbaston, Birmingham 7::00 PM 10-Jul-22 England vs India, 3rd T20I Trent Bridge, Nottingham 11:00 PM 12-Jul-22 England vs India, 1st ODI Kennington Oval, London 3:30 PM 14-Jul-22 England vs India, 2nd ODI Lord’s, London 3:30 PM 17-Jul-22 England vs India, 3rd ODI Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 3:30 PM

India Tour of West Indies and USA

Indian Cricket board not announced the squad for the series yet but here is when and where Match is being Played: