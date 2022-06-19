New Delhi: The next 3 months will see the Indian cricket team play 1 Test,6 ODIS and a minimum of 10 T20Is in a packed schedule as confirmed by the BCCI. Rohit Sharma-led side will play one test match against England, Other than the Tests, the team will also be facing Ireland, England, West Indies for the T20I and ODIs.Also Read - Injured KL Rahul Out, Mayank Agarwal to Replace Him? Reports Suggest Rishabh Pant Would be Rohit Sharma's Deputy For England Test

Indian Cricket Team is currently playing home series against South Africa, many players including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are on rest from this series. Indian Squad led by Rohit Sharma are preparing for England's final test which was postponed last year amid covid-19 scare.

Here are the details of the Indian Cricket Team's 3 Months Schedule

Series NameJuneJulyAugust
India Tour of IrelandJune-26-28 (2 T20IS)
India Tour of EnglandJuly 1 to 17(1 test, 3 T20I & 3 ODI)
India tour of West Indies and USAJuly 22 to August

(3 ODI)

August 7 (5 T20I)

India Tour of Ireland

DateMatch DetailsVenueTime (IST)
June 26, 2022Ireland vs India, 1st T20IThe Village, Dublin2:30 PM
June 28, 2022Ireland vs India, 2nd T20IThe Village, Dublin2:30 PM

The BCCI already announes the squad for Indian Cricket team for Ireland tour as the team will be led by Hardik Pandya and the squad is:

Indian Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

India Tour of England

BCCI already annouced the squad for the rescheduled test against England. Rohit Sharma will lead the team. However the white ball squad is yet to announced by Indian Cricket Board. On the other hand England Cricket Board is Yet to announce both sqauds.

Here are the details when and where the matches being played:

DateMatch DetailsVenueTime (IST)
1-Jul-22England vs India, 5th Test (Rescheduled Match)Edgbaston, Birmingham3:30 PM
7-Jul-22England vs India, 1st T20IThe Rose Bowl, Southampton11:00 PM
9-Jul-22England vs India, 2nd T20IEdgbaston, Birmingham7::00 PM
10-Jul-22England vs India, 3rd T20ITrent Bridge, Nottingham11:00 PM
12-Jul-22England vs India, 1st ODIKennington Oval, London3:30 PM
14-Jul-22England vs India, 2nd ODILord’s, London3:30 PM
17-Jul-22England vs India, 3rd ODIEmirates Old Trafford, Manchester3:30 PM

India Tour of West Indies and USA

Indian Cricket board not announced the squad for the series yet but here is when and where Match is being Played:

DateMatch DetailsVenueTime (IST)
22-Jul-22WI vs IND 1st ODIQueen’s Park Oval7:00 PM
24-Jul-22WI vs IND 2nd ODIQueen’s Park Oval7:00 PM
27-Jul-22WI vs IND 3rd  ODIQueen’s Park Oval7::00 PM
29-Jul-22WI vs IND 1st T20IBrian Lara Cricket Academy8:00 PM
1-August-22WI vs IND 2nd T20IWarner Park8:00 PM
2-August-22WI vs IND 3rd T20IWarner Park8:00PM
6-August-22WI vs IND 4th T20ICentral Broward Park & Broward County Stadium9:00 PM
7- August-22WI vs IND 5th T20ICentral Broward Park & Broward County Stadium9:00 PM