Young cricketer Rahul Chahar, cousin to Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar and brother to model Malti Chahar got engaged to long-time girlfriend Ishani. See photos the Chahar and Ishani here:

View this post on Instagram Congratulations @rdchahar1 Bhai. Nice choice bro🙃💞❣️❣️❣️👌👌👌👌 A post shared by happy birthday yuvi bhaijaan (@games_lover_offical) on Dec 12, 2019 at 6:17pm PST

Deepak Chahar with Rahul Chahar and Ishani – Rahul Chahar got engaged to long-time girlfriend Ishani at the age of 20

Malti Chahar joins her brothers alongside Ishani – The Chahar brothers were joined by their model sister Malti during the festivities

View this post on Instagram Twinning 🖤 A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) on Aug 18, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

Rahul and Ishani twinning – Chahar made his international debut for the India cricket team in August 2019. Nothing much known about his girlfriend

View this post on Instagram I Love blue and You 💙 A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) on Apr 16, 2019 at 9:56am PDT

Rahul Chahar captioned this image – I Love blue and You

View this post on Instagram Chilling with my Love ♥️ A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) on Jan 12, 2019 at 6:25am PST

Rahul, Ishani enjoying a beach vacation – Rahul Chahar captioned this picture – Chilling with my Love

View this post on Instagram Forever My Valentine ❤️ ♥️Ishani A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) on Feb 14, 2019 at 5:20am PST

Rahul and Ishani’s PDA – Rahul Captioned this image – Forever My Valentine, Ishani

View this post on Instagram It’s been 4 years Ishani♥️ Long way to go 🌍 A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) on Oct 31, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

Style Points 10/10 – Rahul captioned this image – It’s been 4 years Ishani – Long way to go