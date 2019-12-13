Young cricketer Rahul Chahar, cousin to Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar and brother to model Malti Chahar got engaged to long-time girlfriend Ishani. See photos the Chahar and Ishani here:
Deepak Chahar with Rahul Chahar and Ishani – Rahul Chahar got engaged to long-time girlfriend Ishani at the age of 20
Malti Chahar joins her brothers alongside Ishani – The Chahar brothers were joined by their model sister Malti during the festivities
Rahul and Ishani twinning – Chahar made his international debut for the India cricket team in August 2019. Nothing much known about his girlfriend
Rahul Chahar captioned this image – I Love blue and You
Rahul, Ishani enjoying a beach vacation – Rahul Chahar captioned this picture – Chilling with my Love
Rahul and Ishani’s PDA – Rahul Captioned this image – Forever My Valentine, Ishani
Style Points 10/10 – Rahul captioned this image – It’s been 4 years Ishani – Long way to go