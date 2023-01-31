  • Home
India Cricketers Enjoy Shahrukh Khan-Starrer Pathaan in Ahmedabad Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I

India will play New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The series is locked at 1-1.

Updated: January 31, 2023 10:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

India cricketers pose after watching Pathaan. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the T20I series decided against New Zealand, several Indian stars spent some quality time watching Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Mavi and Rahul Tripathi were spotted enjoying the Bollywood movie at the Newfangled Miniplex on Sarkhej Road.

On Wednesday, India’s young top order will be under pressure to deliver in the series-decider. It would be fair to say the trio of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi has not made their opportunities count in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul. The match starts on 7 PM IST.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Benjamin Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (wk), Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

