India crush Zimbabwe by 90 runs to seal T20I series against Zimbabwe as Shreyas Iyer tastes maiden series victory as captain

India sealed the three-match T20I series with a commanding 90-run win over Zimbabwe in the second match on Saturday. Strong batting displays from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, followed by a disciplined effort from the bowlers, helped the visitors post 219/5 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 129. The victory also handed captain Shreyas Iyer his first series win after defeats against Ireland and England.

After being asked to bat first, India had an early setback as they slipped to 29/2. Abhishek Sharma was caught at point off Blessing Muzarabani, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who looked in fine touch after racing to 20 off just nine balls, fell attempting another attacking stroke against Richard Ngarava.

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With India under pressure, Kishan and Iyer steadied the innings with a 66-run partnership for the third wicket. Iyer made 25 before departing, but Kishan found another reliable partner in Tilak Varma. The pair added 94 runs to put India in complete control.

Kishan played with patience early before shifting gears. He reached his half-century in 31 balls and then added another 31 runs in just 13 deliveries. The left-hander finished with 81, using the leg side effectively and punishing both pace and spin. Brad Evans and Brian Bennett were taken apart as Kishan regularly found the boundary.

Tilak provided the perfect support before taking charge himself. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 60, bringing up his fifty in only 23 balls. He attacked Zimbabwe’s leading pacer Muzarabani with three successive boundaries and later cleared the ropes with ease against Evans. India finished strongly, collecting 61 runs in the last five overs to post an imposing total.

Zimbabwe needed a flying start but lost wickets regularly while chasing 220. Brian Bennett’s quick 32 off 19 balls briefly gave the home side hope as he struck debutant Yash Thakur for a six and a four. However, Thakur dismissed him soon after, and the chase quickly fell apart.

Zimbabwe were reduced to five wickets down inside the first nine overs, leaving the middle order with too much to do. Ryan Burl and Tadiwanashe Marumani made useful contributions, but neither could build a partnership capable of challenging India’s bowlers.

Thakur finished with two wickets, while Prince Yadav picked up two before leaving the field with a hamstring injury after bowling just 1.2 overs.

Abhishek Sharma impressed with the ball, claiming 3/17, while Tilak also chipped in with a wicket as India wrapped up the innings for 129 to complete a comfortable series-clinching victory.