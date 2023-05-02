Home

India DETHRONES Australia to Become World No 1 Test Side Ahead of WTC Final 2023

Weeks ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship final 2023, Rohit Sharma-led team India dethroned Australia to become the No. 1 Test side in the world.

Rohit and Co. have reason to celebrate ahead of WTC Final (Image: BCCI)

Mumbai: Weeks ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship final 2023, Rohit Sharma-led team India dethroned Australia to become the No. 1 Test side in the world. India now has accumulated 121 points while Australia is on 116. This big leap would give the Indian side massive confidence ahead of the mega summit clash at The Oval.

The only blip in Australia’s ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle was their 2-1 away defeat to India. They haven’t beaten their fierce rivals both home and away in eight years – four successive series defeats, and while The Oval provides a unique neutral venue opportunity for the Pat Cummins-led side to settle scores, they are likely to face a stiff challenge considering their poor numbers at the famous venue.

Australia, who played at The Oval in 1880 in what was the first ever Test in England, have won only seven out of their 38 Tests there. England have prevailed in 17 out of these 38 games with 14 ending as draws. Australia’s win percentage of 18.42 at the venue is one of their poorest across England.

It isn’t all doom and gloom though, as it was Australia’s thrilling seven-run win in the 1882 Test that led to the creation of the Ashes trophy and series as The Sporting Times printed a mocking obituary notice following the ‘death’ of English cricket in the aftermath of the defeat.

Australia had to then wait for 48 years to taste victory again at The Oval as the Bill Woodfull-led tourists recorded a thumping innings and 39-run win in 1930. Following their 1972 Ashes Test win, Australia had to wait for another 29 years to register a victory at The Oval, winning the 2001 Test by an innings and 25 runs under Steve Waugh to complete a resounding 4-1 Ashes victory.

(With ICC inputs)

