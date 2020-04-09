A day after former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar proposed resumption of India-Pakistan clashes to generate revenue, former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has opposed the idea saying that India does not need the money and cannot have cricket during such testing times when the coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. Also Read - SunRisers Hyderabad to Donate Rs 10 Crore Towards Coronavirus Pandemic Relief

“He is entitled to his opinion but we don’t need to raise the money. We have enough. For us, what is important right now is how our authorities work together to deal with this crisis. I am still seeing a lot of blame game on television from the politicians and that needs to stop,” Dev told PTI. Also Read - Not Sure How Much Further Than 2020 I Can Continue Commentary: Michael Holding

“Anyway, the BCCI has donated a hefty amount (Rs 51 crore) for the cause and is in a position to donate much more if the need arises. It doesn’t need to raise funds. Also Read - It's For Government to Decide, Not Shoaib Akhtar: Madan Lal on Ind-Pak Series

“The situation is unlikely to get normal anytime soon and organising a cricket game means putting our cricketers at risk which we don’t need to,” said the World Cup-winning former captain.

According to Dev, cricket should not even matter for at least the next six months.

“It is just not worth the risk. And how much money can you make from three games? In my view, you can’t even think of cricket for the next five to six months,” he said.

Dev said the focus, at the moment, should only be on saving lives and taking care of the poor who are struggling to make ends meet in a lockdown situation.

“Cricket will resume when things get normal. The game can’t be bigger than the country. The pressing issue is to look after the poor, the hospital workers, the police and all other people who are on the frontline of this war,” said the 61-year-old.