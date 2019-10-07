Indian football team striker Manvir Singh is confident the hosts will register their first points when the Blue Tigers square off with Bangladesh in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on October 15 (Tuesday) at Kolkata.

“It’s going to be a perfect stage for us to get our first win in the campaign and we’re eager to achieve that. I played in Kolkata for a short stint and was mesmerised seeing the passion amongst them about the game. I just can’t wait to go out at the VYBK Stadium on 15th and win it together,” Manvir said on the sidelines of the ongoing preparatory camp in Guwahati.

The Punjab-born striker, who completed 80 per cent successful passes against Asian champions Qatar, earned plaudits from talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri, who was unable to feature in the match due to an illness.

“I honestly don’t know whether I deserve to be praised like this. Sunil bhai said a lot of good things about me in front of everyone and even he wished me after the game personally. It’s huge for me,” a humble Manvir continued.

Another youngster, Nikhil Poojary, who started in midfield against the Maroons, sounded ecstatic while speaking about the match the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

“It was a great night for Indian football, let alone all of us. Everyone played their due part and contributed to earn the desired result. Gurpreet bhai dished out one of his finest performances which will be remembered for long,” Poojary recalled.

“As coach Stimac mentioned, we have to keep our heads down and keep working to get our first win now. Unless we get to win against Bangladesh, the draw against Qatar will lose its value,” he added.

Vinit Rai explained that the team’s ‘never-say-die’ attitude in the dressing room helped them achieve the result.

“The never-say-die attitude in the dressing room helped us get the result and we can’t thank enough coach Igor Stimac for believing in our abilities. Now, we have a major task to cut out against Bangladesh in Kolkata and no matter what, we have to get the desired result,” Rai concluded.

Kick-off at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata on October 15 will be at 7.30 PM IST.