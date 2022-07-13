Dubai: With an emphatic 10-wicket win over England at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday, the Rohit Sharma-led side has edged Pakistan in the latest ICC ODI rankings. India moved to third in the ICC ODI Team Rankings after their win over England. Before the game, India were placed fourth with 105 points but the win propelled them to 108 rating points, leaving Pakistan behind at 106.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Injury More Than a Niggle if he Does Not Play 2nd ODI - Ex-Indian Spinner

New Zealand continue to reign supreme at the top of the table with 126 rating points while England are second with 122.

Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker in chief with a six-wicket haul that saw England crumble to the lowest total (110) against India in ODIs. The rest of the pacers rallied around Bumrah, with Mohammed Shami snaring three wickets and Prasidh Krishna picking up one.

Pakistan pipped India to the No.4 spot in the rankings last month after a clean sweep over West Indies and climbed to third after Australia fell off after their series loss to Sri Lanka. However, their stay at No.3 has been a short one, with India claiming the spot.

India could stretch their lead even further before Pakistan play ODIs next, with the two remaining ODIs against England and the three-match series against West Indies later this month.

Conversely, India could drop back behind Pakistan and down to fourth if they lose the final two matches of the series against England.

Pakistan’s next ODI assignment is in Rotterdam against the Netherlands next month, with Babar Azam’s team scheduled to play three 50-over matches during a five-day period.

(With ICC inputs)